Dries Mertens turns Super Eagles jersey to training wear [Photos]

Belgium forward Dries Mertens was spotted wearing the latest Super Eagles home jersey.
Mertens, who left Napoli at the end of the season, is still without a club.
The photos that surfaced online show the 35-year-old forward wearing the number of Super Eagles defender Ola Aina.
Dries Mertens and Ola Aina
A Twitter user uploaded photos of Mertens training in a Super Eagles of Nigeria jersey.
The photos went viral and came with a message that said, "Dries Mertens training in Ola Aina's jersey was the last thing I thought I'd see on this Earth."
Mertens and Aina crossed paths in the Italian Serie A over the last two season.
Mertens featured for Napoli in attack while Aina was part of the Torino defense that had the task of stopping the Belgian.
Aina and Mertens crossed paths previously as in 2017 they had dinner together.
Mertens and Aina had lunch with Nathaniel Chalobah, Nathan Ake and Ola Aina in Naples.
Back then Mertens was linked with Chelsea and now wearing Aina's jersey has sparked rumours of joining Torino.
