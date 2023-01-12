ADVERTISEMENT

'Don't cry for me' - Shakira's new song about Pique trends

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

'I'm not getting back with you'- Shakira puts Pique in his place

'Don’t cry for me' - Shakira's new song about Pique
'Don’t cry for me' - Shakira's new song about Pique

Colombian singer and songwriter professionally known as Shakira has dropped a new song.

The new song by Shakira was a viral music session with Argentine DJ and record producer known professionally as Bizarrap.

The song by Shakira has gone viral since its release with links to her ex-partner former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

Football fans have taken to social media to suggest that the new song is a shot at Pique and his new partner Clara Chia.

Gerard Pique and Shakira ended their 11-year relationship in 2022
Gerard Pique and Shakira ended their 11-year relationship in 2022

The lyrics of the song linked to Pique talk about not getting back together as well as not accepting an apology.

It also talks about how 'she is just like you' which is interpreted on social media as a dig at his new partner.

The song by Shakira rose to the top of the trends but has also come under scrutiny for plagiarism concerns.

Some fans on social media highlighted the similiraties with a song by Briella titled Solo Tu.

The melodies were identical and could mean further concern for Shakira who is still embroiled in legal battles over taxes and custody.

"I’m not getting back with you, don’t cry for me, nor beg me.

“I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you/I only make music, sorry that it bothers you.”

“You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger/ Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”

"You give yourself as a champion, but when I needed you you gave your worst version."

"A wolf like me is not for guys like you. I'm too big for you, and that's why you're with a girl just like you"

"She has the name of a good person. CLEARLY-mind you, it's not what it sounds like. She's just like you."

Following the end of their 11-year relationship, Shakira and Pique parted ways.

Pique is yet to respond on any of his platforms to the new song by his ex-partner suggested to take a dig at him.

