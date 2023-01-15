'Divina' - Cristiano Ronaldo gushes over Georgina Rodriguez after 'alluring' Instagram post

Ronaldo and Georgina have since left Manchester and settled in Saudi Arabia following the former’s record-breaking move to Al-Nassr.

With the switch to the Saudi giants, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner became the highest-paid athlete of all time having signed a mouth-watering £173million-a-year deal.

The move came after the 37-year-old legend had his Manchester United contract mutually terminated following an explosive interview in which he slammed the Premier League giants as well as the club’s hierarchy.

Ronaldo in awe of Georgina Rodriguez over latest Instagram post

Ronaldo’s Spanish girlfriend is seemingly adjusting well to her new life in the Middle East and has once again showed off her stunning looks on social media.

Over the weekend, the 28-year-old mother of five shared some retro-styled photos of herself showing off her figure in a sports bra on her official Instagram page to her 44.8 million plus followers.

Georgina posted a series of photos modelling for a popular Yoga sportswear brand Aloyoga and her partner could not help but show his admiration for his lover.

Taking the comments section, Ronaldo commented ‘Divina’ which is Spanish for ‘Divine’, which also suggest the Portuguese star refers to his partner as 'a goddess'.

The pair reportedly got a pass on Saudi Arabia's strict law on non-married couples living together as per The Sun.

Ronaldo and Geeorgina have been dating for nearly six years with the Spanish model bearing two children for the Portuguese superstar while adopting Ronaldo’s other three offsprings including his eldest son - Cristiano Jnr.

Cristiano Ronaldo set for Al-Nassr debut

The Portugal captain was unveiled as an Al-Nassr player with his family present at the Mrsool Park.

However, Ronaldo is still yet to formally make his debut for the Saudi league giants.

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Shaddab on Saturday afternoon in the Saudi Super Cup, and the Portuguese forward is now expected to be able to finally make his full debut for the club after seeing out his mandatory two-match ban for smashing an Everton fan's phone.

The 37-year-old officially joined Al-Nassr back in December, but has had to wait 16 days to make an appearance, due to several hold ups, including his two-match ban and the fact that he was unregistered for the early stages of his arrival.