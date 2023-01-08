ADVERTISEMENT

Dior shows off new PSG Champions League collection

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Dior the official Tailors of PSG show off the collection for the Champions League modeled by Ramos, Mendes.

Dior the official Tailors of PSG show off the collection for the Champions League modeled by Ramos, Mendes.
Dior the official Tailors of PSG show off the collection for the Champions League modeled by Ramos, Mendes.

Reigning France Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) now have new outdoor outfits for the Champions League.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new outdoor stylish collection for PSG were unveiled on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Paris Saint-Germain the club that represents the fashion capital of the world will continue its design partnership with Dior.

Christian Dior commonly known as Dior is a French luxury fashion house and is the official tailor for Paris Saint-Germain.

Reigning France Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) now have new outdoor outfits for the Champions League.
Reigning France Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) now have new outdoor outfits for the Champions League. AFP

Dior put out photos of the new collection modeled by several key players of the Paris Saint-Germain first team.

Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz, Keylor Navas, and Nuno Mendes all modeled the new Dior outfits for PSG.

The suits with an inner white shirt represent the first collection while a round neck and black jacket represent the second outfit.

Along with the collection was a statement by Dior on their commitment as the official tailor of PSG.

Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz, Keylor Navas, and Nuno Mendes all modeled the new Dior outfits for PSG.
Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz, Keylor Navas, and Nuno Mendes all modeled the new Dior outfits for PSG. AFP

The statement said, "The House is thrilled to continue as the official tailor to the @PSG football team, bringing refined laid-back looks designed by @MrKimJones to meet the players' requirements.

&ldquo;As seen here on @SergioRamos, @NunoMendes_5, @RenatoSanches18, @KeylorNavas1, and @FabianRuiz52, the timeless creations celebrate the passion for Parisian excellence this season.&quot;

PSG heavyweight Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi did not model the new collection but are expected to wear it as the Champions League returns.

PSG returns to action after the break against Angers in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

They will debut the new collection ahead of tehir Champions League round of 16 first leg away against Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich scheduled for Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Dior the official Tailors of PSG show off the collection for the Champions League modeled by Ramos, Mendes.

    Dior shows off new PSG Champions League collection

  • Fans react to Tyrell Malacia's Instagram post following United win against Everton in FA Cup

    'Check on Iwobi' - Tyrell Malacia's comes under fire over Instagram post following United win against Everton in FA Cup

  • 'Ghana to the World' - Memphis Depay pays tribute to his roots once again

    'Ghana to the World' - Memphis Depay pays tribute to his roots once again

Recommended articles

Dior shows off new PSG Champions League collection

Dior shows off new PSG Champions League collection

Onuachu and Paintsil shine as Genk trump Club Brugge

Onuachu and Paintsil shine as Genk trump Club Brugge

TENNIS: Novak Djokovic clinches 92nd career-winning title in Adelaide

TENNIS: Novak Djokovic clinches 92nd career-winning title in Adelaide

FA CUP: Roundup: Newcastle crash out, Wrexham cause biggest Upset

FA CUP: Roundup: Newcastle crash out, Wrexham cause biggest Upset

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United hold talks over Wout Weghorst loan

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United hold talks over Wout Weghorst loan

Kebbi Beach Soccer League super 4 gets kickoff date

Kebbi Beach Soccer League super 4 gets kickoff date

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

FA CUP: Akpom on target again but rampant Seagulls humble Carrick’s resurgent Boro

FA CUP: Akpom on target again but rampant Seagulls humble Carrick’s resurgent Boro

FA CUP: Black Saturday for Awoniyi-less Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

FA CUP: Black Saturday for Awoniyi-less Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Endurance Ojokolo during her traditional marriage

PHOTOS: Veteran Nigerian sprinter Endurance Ojokolo finds love again at 47

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha celebrates 25th year wedding anniversary

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha celebrates 25-year wedding anniversary

'Ghana to the World' - Memphis Depay pays tribute to his roots once again

'Ghana to the World' - Memphis Depay pays tribute to his roots once again

Fans react to Tyrell Malacia's Instagram post following United win against Everton in FA Cup

'Check on Iwobi' - Tyrell Malacia's comes under fire over Instagram post following United win against Everton in FA Cup