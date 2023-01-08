Dior shows off new PSG Champions League collection

The new outdoor stylish collection for PSG were unveiled on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Paris Saint-Germain the club that represents the fashion capital of the world will continue its design partnership with Dior.

Christian Dior commonly known as Dior is a French luxury fashion house and is the official tailor for Paris Saint-Germain.

AFP

Dior and PSG

Dior put out photos of the new collection modeled by several key players of the Paris Saint-Germain first team.

Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz, Keylor Navas, and Nuno Mendes all modeled the new Dior outfits for PSG.

The suits with an inner white shirt represent the first collection while a round neck and black jacket represent the second outfit.

Along with the collection was a statement by Dior on their commitment as the official tailor of PSG.

AFP

The statement said, "The House is thrilled to continue as the official tailor to the @PSG football team, bringing refined laid-back looks designed by @MrKimJones to meet the players' requirements.

“As seen here on @SergioRamos, @NunoMendes_5, @RenatoSanches18, @KeylorNavas1, and @FabianRuiz52, the timeless creations celebrate the passion for Parisian excellence this season."

PSG heavyweight Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi did not model the new collection but are expected to wear it as the Champions League returns.

PSG returns to action after the break against Angers in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.