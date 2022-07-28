Manchester United star tips Burna Boy for remix of 'Last Last'

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Diogo Dalot currently fancies a remix of Burna Boy's smash hit 'Last Last', after ffotage emerged of fans singing a cover featuring the Manchester United defender.

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot would welcome a remix for Burna Boy's 'Last Last' song
Manchester United's Diogo Dalot would welcome a remix for Burna Boy's 'Last Last' song

Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy, is widely regarded as one of the greatest artistes in Afrobeats currently.

Recommended articles

The Grammy-Award-winning performing artiste is one of the biggest exports of African music on the globe, establishing himself as one of the forerunners of modern Afrobeats.

The self-acclaimed 'African giant' is one of the greatest selling Nigerian musicians and his recent smash hit 'Last Last' is a testament to that fact.

Burna is also an ardent fan of Premier League giants, Manchester United, and has often been spotted with stars of the club in times past including former midfielder Paul Pogba as well as Nottingham Forest attacker Jese Lingard.

Grammy award winning Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy is a huge fan of Manchester United
Grammy award winning Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy is a huge fan of Manchester United Twitter

ALSO READ: Osimhen could partner with Ronaldo next season as Man Utd face a battle to keep Portugal's captain

Ronaldo models Manchester United's new kit

Manchester United finally unveil second summer signing

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is apparently a fan of Burna Boy, going from his recent activity on social media.

The 23-year-old Portuguese defender's attention was recently drawn to a clip on popular social media platform, Twitter.

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot is a fan of Burna Boy's 'Last Last' song
Manchester United's Diogo Dalot is a fan of Burna Boy's 'Last Last' song Imago

The clip which was posted by a Twitter user identified as @Gean_Anthony showed two fans seemingly remixing Burna Boy's 'Last Last' song while fusing the names of some Manchester United's stars, after they admitted to not knowing the actual lyrics of the song.

@Gean_Anthony tweeted the video with a post that read:

'@burnaboy me and my boy @RealSkatsont really know what your sayin so we remixed it @ManUtd @DalotDiogo @Sanchooo10 @AnthonyMartial and we cant forget @B_Fernandes8 #Afrobeats'

However, @Gean_Anthony's tweet caught the attention of one of Diogo Dalot himself who then quoted the tweet, while encouraging a possible remix of Burna's smash hit.

Dalot quoted the tweet with a post that read:

'Could be a new hit that Good vibes at work love that Have a good day'

'Last Last' is the lead single and seventh track off Burna Boy's 2022 Album 'Love Damini'.

The song which currently has over 30 million views on YouTube and over 48 million streams on Spotify, is understood to have come about following his breakup with British-Jamaican rapper, Stefflon Don.

Burna Boy addresses some of the struggles he faced in his relationship and how the breakup affected him while he sought solace through weed and booze to deal with his emotional damage.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Manchester United's Diogo Dalot would welcome a remix for Burna Boy's 'Last Last' song

    Manchester United star tips Burna Boy for remix of 'Last Last'

  • Imo state celebrates Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie Chiamaka

    Imo state celebrates Nigeria's goalkeeper Nnadozie Chiamaka [Photos]

  • Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka and wife welcome baby [Photos]

    Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka and wife welcome baby in Prague [Photos]

Recommended articles

You cannot stop Moses Simon 'one-on-one' - Sissoko hails Super Eagles star

You cannot stop Moses Simon 'one-on-one' - Sissoko hails Super Eagles star

Manchester United star tips Burna Boy for remix of 'Last Last'

Manchester United star tips Burna Boy for remix of 'Last Last'

Osimhen’s new Napoli teammate performs hilarious rendition of ‘Gangnam Style’ at initiation ritual

Osimhen’s new Napoli teammate performs hilarious rendition of ‘Gangnam Style’ at initiation ritual

'Composed' Aribo helps Southampton claim first pre-season win

'Composed' Aribo helps Southampton claim first pre-season win

Balotelli reveals Napoli chose Osimhen over him, compliments Nigerian striker as “strong

Balotelli reveals Napoli chose Osimhen over him, compliments Nigerian striker as “strong”

Ex-Juventus star says Okocha and Ronaldinho are the most skilled players in football history

Ex-Juventus star says Okocha and Ronaldinho are the most skilled players in football history

Trending

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli
WAFCON 2022

'Mental problem' - Mercy Akide disappointed with Super Falcons, plays with CAF Women's legends [Video]

Mercy Akide disappointed with Super Falcons, plays with CAF Women's legends
WAFCON 2022

'When are we sacking Waldrum' - Nigerians want immediate removal of coach after Super Falcons lose bronze medal to Zambia

Super Falcons lose 0-1 to Zambia, Reactions as Nigerians want Waldrum sacked blame Gift Monday