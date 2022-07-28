Manchester United star tips Burna Boy for remix of 'Last Last'

The Grammy-Award-winning performing artiste is one of the biggest exports of African music on the globe, establishing himself as one of the forerunners of modern Afrobeats.

The self-acclaimed 'African giant' is one of the greatest selling Nigerian musicians and his recent smash hit 'Last Last' is a testament to that fact.

Burna is also an ardent fan of Premier League giants, Manchester United, and has often been spotted with stars of the club in times past including former midfielder Paul Pogba as well as Nottingham Forest attacker Jese Lingard.

Twitter

Diogo Dalot fancies a remix of Burna Boy's 'Last Last'

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is apparently a fan of Burna Boy, going from his recent activity on social media.

The 23-year-old Portuguese defender's attention was recently drawn to a clip on popular social media platform, Twitter.

Imago

The clip which was posted by a Twitter user identified as @Gean_Anthony showed two fans seemingly remixing Burna Boy's 'Last Last' song while fusing the names of some Manchester United's stars, after they admitted to not knowing the actual lyrics of the song.

@Gean_Anthony tweeted the video with a post that read:

'@burnaboy me and my boy @RealSkatsont really know what your sayin so we remixed it @ManUtd @DalotDiogo @Sanchooo10 @AnthonyMartial and we cant forget @B_Fernandes8 #Afrobeats'

However, @Gean_Anthony's tweet caught the attention of one of Diogo Dalot himself who then quoted the tweet, while encouraging a possible remix of Burna's smash hit.

Dalot quoted the tweet with a post that read:

'Could be a new hit that Good vibes at work love that Have a good day'

'Last Last' is the lead single and seventh track off Burna Boy's 2022 Album 'Love Damini'.

The song which currently has over 30 million views on YouTube and over 48 million streams on Spotify, is understood to have come about following his breakup with British-Jamaican rapper, Stefflon Don.