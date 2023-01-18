'Dinner with love' - Georgina Rodriguez kisses Cristiano Ronaldo on romantic date night

Ronaldo and his Spanish girlfriend have been enjoying their new life in the Middle East.

The stunning 28-year-old model took to Instagram to show off photos from her romantic dinner with her superstar boyfriend.

Goergina posted on her official page on Tuesday, with an adorable caption that read:’Dinner with love’

She even flashed a huge ring in the adorable selfie.

The beautiful mother of five also added a leggy snap of her in a figure-hugging short dress with huge white stilettos.

However, the picture that got fans gushing was a black-and-white image of Georgina smiling broadly to the camera with her arm around 37-year-old Ronaldo, who planted a kiss on her cheek.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to girlfriend Goergina Rodriguez on Instagram

Over the weekend, Georgina shared some retro-styled photos of herself showing off her figure in a sports bra on her official Instagram page to her 44.8 million plus followers.

Georgina posted a series of photos modelling for a popular Yoga sportswear brand Aloyoga and her partner could not help but show his admiration for his lover.

Taking the comments section, Ronaldo commented ‘Divina’ which is Spanish for ‘Divine’, which also suggest the Portuguese star refers to his partner as 'a goddess'.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez relationship

Ronaldo and Georgina have been dating for nearly six years with the Spanish model bearing two children for the Portuguese superstar while adopting Ronaldo’s other three offsprings including his eldest son - Cristiano Jnr.

The pair are still settling to life in the Middle East after following Ronaldo signed a record-breaking £175million-a-year contract with Saudi league giants Al-Nassr.