'Dinner with love' - Georgina Rodriguez kisses Cristiano Ronaldo on romantic date night

Cristiano Ronaldo kissed his gorgeous partner as she flashed a huge ring during their romantic date night in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez continue their public display of love on social media.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez continue their public display of love on social media.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo’s fierce love continues to be growing stronger by the second.

Ronaldo and his Spanish girlfriend have been enjoying their new life in the Middle East.

The stunning 28-year-old model took to Instagram to show off photos from her romantic dinner with her superstar boyfriend.

Goergina posted on her official page on Tuesday, with an adorable caption that read:&rsquo;Dinner with love&rsquo;&nbsp;

Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram
Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram AFP

She even flashed a huge ring in the adorable selfie.

The beautiful mother of five also added a leggy snap of her in a figure-hugging short dress with huge white stilettos.

Cristiano Ronaldo kisses Georgina Rodriguez on romantic dinner night/Instagram vis Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo kisses Georgina Rodriguez on romantic dinner night/Instagram vis Georgina Rodriguez AFP

However, the picture that got fans gushing was a black-and-white image of Georgina smiling broadly to the camera with her arm around 37-year-old Ronaldo, who planted a kiss on her cheek.

Georgina Rodriguez/via Instagram
Georgina Rodriguez/via Instagram AFP

Over the weekend, Georgina shared some retro-styled photos of herself showing off her figure in a sports bra on her official Instagram page to her 44.8 million plus followers.

Georgina posted a series of photos modelling for a popular Yoga sportswear brand Aloyoga and her partner could not help but show his admiration for his lover.

Taking the comments section, Ronaldo commented &lsquo;Divina&rsquo; which is Spanish for &lsquo;Divine&rsquo;, which also suggest the Portuguese star refers to his partner as 'a goddess'.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez AFP

Ronaldo and Georgina have been dating for nearly six years with the Spanish model bearing two children for the Portuguese superstar while adopting Ronaldo’s other three offsprings including his eldest son - Cristiano Jnr.

The pair are still settling to life in the Middle East after following Ronaldo signed a record-breaking £175million-a-year contract with Saudi league giants Al-Nassr.

According to reports, the family currently live in one of Saudi Arabia's tallest buildings.

