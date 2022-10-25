Super Falcons star shades Dorcas Shola-Fapson over breakup with Skiibii

In a deleted post that has now been shared via her Twitter page on Saturday, October 22, 2022, the movie star used a lyric from one of the music star's (Skiibii) hits to shade him.

Twitter

"Ice on your neck...Ice on your wrist...no running water in your house...no food in your fridge...zero money in your account." she tweeted.

The post which was quickly deleted already sparked conversations on social media about the pair's fractured relationship.

Pulse Nigeria

Amongst the many contributions from fans as well as social media users, one of the veterans in the Super Falcons of Nigeria team also weighed in on the pair's split.

Desire Oparanozie shades Dorcas Shola-Fapson over estranged boyfriend Skiibii

The Wuhan Jianghan striker took to social media to comment on the Nollywood's actress deleted post about her relationship.

Getty Images

Instagram

The 28-year-old former Delta Queens striker is one of the most experienced players in the Super Falcons of Nigeria team.

Oparanozie has also been known to make controversial posts on social media including a recent post in which she questioned her National teammate and Barcelona Femeni star, Asisat Oshoala's CAF Women's Player of The Year Award earlier this year.

Since her debut for the Nigeria National Team in 2010, Oparanozie has netted over 20 goals in 35 appearances for the Falcons.