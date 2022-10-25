Last week, popular Nollywood actress and Disc jockey Dorcas Shola-Fapson, took to social media to call out her estranged boyfriend and 'Baddest Boy' crooner Skiibii.
Super Falcons star shades Dorcas Shola-Fapson over breakup with Skiibii
The former Super Falcons of Nigeria skipper aimed a subtle dig at the popular Nollywood actress after the latter took to social media to shade her ex.
Read Also
In a deleted post that has now been shared via her Twitter page on Saturday, October 22, 2022, the movie star used a lyric from one of the music star's (Skiibii) hits to shade him.
"Ice on your neck...Ice on your wrist...no running water in your house...no food in your fridge...zero money in your account." she tweeted.
The post which was quickly deleted already sparked conversations on social media about the pair's fractured relationship.
Amongst the many contributions from fans as well as social media users, one of the veterans in the Super Falcons of Nigeria team also weighed in on the pair's split.
Desire Oparanozie shades Dorcas Shola-Fapson over estranged boyfriend Skiibii
The Wuhan Jianghan striker took to social media to comment on the Nollywood's actress deleted post about her relationship.
"That's how they get when they've helped ruin (squander the money) your life," Oparanozie replied to a on Instagram.
The 28-year-old former Delta Queens striker is one of the most experienced players in the Super Falcons of Nigeria team.
Oparanozie has also been known to make controversial posts on social media including a recent post in which she questioned her National teammate and Barcelona Femeni star, Asisat Oshoala's CAF Women's Player of The Year Award earlier this year.
Since her debut for the Nigeria National Team in 2010, Oparanozie has netted over 20 goals in 35 appearances for the Falcons.
She scored 7 goals in 25 appearances for Ligue 1 Femenina club, Dijon and joined Chinese Women's Super League club Wuhan Jianghan University F.C.
More from category
-
Super Falcons star shades Dorcas Shola-Fapson over breakup with Skiibii
-
Rudiger shows off red eye, ready for Werner as Real Madrid clash with Leipzig
-
Bayern Munich stars return from injury to face Barcelona