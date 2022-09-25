Denmark too good for France as ex-Man United boss Rangnick relegates Austria

Denmark completed the series with a comfortable 2-0 win over a poor French team who featured some fringe players in the game.

A wonderful first-half display from the Danes, orchestrated by Manchester United midfielder, Christian Eriksen earned Denmark a convincing win on Sunday night.

Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen were the scorers on the night for the Danes, while Eriksen was at the heart of every good thing from the home side in a man-of-the-match performance by the Red Devil.

With the result in Copenhagen, Denmark narrowly missed the top spot after finishing behind Croatia, who saw off Austria in the other Group match.

For former Nations League winner, France, it was a narrow escape as Didier Deschamps and his Les Bleus avoided an embarrassing relegation.

Former Manchester United boss relegates Austria as Croatia qualifies

Croatia sealed a place in the semi-final after serving a scare from Austria in the final game of the group.

In what will be regarded as revenge, Croatia defeated the Austrians 3-1 to finish top of Group 1 in League A.

Real Madrid legend, Luka Modric set the ball rolling when he fired them ahead after just six minutes.

But Austria struck back three minutes later via Christoph Baumgartner to draw level at the break.

In the second half, Croatia finally proved to be the better side as two more goals courtesy of Marko Livaja and Dejan Lovren in the space of three minutes completely turned things in their favour.