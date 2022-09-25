UNL

Denmark too good for France as ex-Man United boss Rangnick relegates Austria

Izuchukwu Akawor
Sports  >  Sports gist

France lost for the third time in six games while a win in six matches has seen Ralf Rangnick relegate Austria from the Nations League.

France ends Nations League campaign with defeat to Denmark.
France ends Nations League campaign with defeat to Denmark.

It was an all-action packed night in the Nations League Group 1 as Denmark and Croatia proved to be no match for France and Austria respectively.

Denmark completed the series with a comfortable 2-0 win over a poor French team who featured some fringe players in the game.

Denmark celebrates against France.
Denmark celebrates against France. Pulse Nigeria

A wonderful first-half display from the Danes, orchestrated by Manchester United midfielder, Christian Eriksen earned Denmark a convincing win on Sunday night.

Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen were the scorers on the night for the Danes, while Eriksen was at the heart of every good thing from the home side in a man-of-the-match performance by the Red Devil.

Match winner for Denmark, Andreas Olsen celebrating with a teammate.
Match winner for Denmark, Andreas Olsen celebrating with a teammate. Pulse Nigeria

With the result in Copenhagen, Denmark narrowly missed the top spot after finishing behind Croatia, who saw off Austria in the other Group match.

For former Nations League winner, France, it was a narrow escape as Didier Deschamps and his Les Bleus avoided an embarrassing relegation.

France has had a disastrous Nations League campaign.
France has had a disastrous Nations League campaign. Pulse Nigeria

Croatia sealed a place in the semi-final after serving a scare from Austria in the final game of the group.

In what will be regarded as revenge, Croatia defeated the Austrians 3-1 to finish top of Group 1 in League A.

Ex Manchester United coach Ralf Ragnick has led Austria to its worst run in over a decade.
Ex Manchester United coach Ralf Ragnick has led Austria to its worst run in over a decade. Imago

Real Madrid legend, Luka Modric set the ball rolling when he fired them ahead after just six minutes.

But Austria struck back three minutes later via Christoph Baumgartner to draw level at the break.

Croatia has qualified for the semi-final in June.
Croatia has qualified for the semi-final in June. Pulse Nigeria

In the second half, Croatia finally proved to be the better side as two more goals courtesy of Marko Livaja and Dejan Lovren in the space of three minutes completely turned things in their favour.

The result leaves Croatia top of the group while Ralf Rangnick and his Austria side have been relegated to League B.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

