Tottenham release lovely third kit for 2022/2023 season [Photos]

The club launched the latest addition to their collection on Thursday with the campaign message "dare to do different."

"Dare different, do different, DareTogether," the club posted on their social media account.

The kit comes with a rift blue and navy design and was modeled by the brilliant Dejan Kulusevski.

The new Spurs kit will be debuted on the pitch by the women’s team when they face Mexican side Club America in The Women’s Cup in Louisville, Kentucky on Sunday.

Spurs off to flier

Antonio Conte's men kicked off the 2022/2023 campaign in superb fashion after taking apart Southampton.

Pulse Nigeria

A Kulusevski-inspired Spurs defeated Southampton 4-1 during their season opener at the Spurs stadium.

Kulusevski scored one and assisted another while Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier and a Salisu Mohamed own goal wrapped up the win.

Nigeria's Joe Aribo was on the pitch on Saturday for his debut for Southampton and played from start to finish.

Aribo did it his best on the day but was denied glory by the efficient Conte men.

Here are Tottenham's players modelling the new kit.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria