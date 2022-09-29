North London Derby: Spurs suffer MAJOR injury setback ahead Arsenal clash

Both clubs are set to go head-to-head in the first North London derby of the season when the Premier League returns this weekend.

Ahead of that tie which kicks off lunchtime at the Emirates, Tottenham has reportedly received a huge blow after Dejan Kulusevski is said to be a doubt.

According to a report by TalkSport, the talented wide forward picked up an injury during the international break with Sweden.

"He picked up a suspected muscle injury and had a scan on his hamstring when he returned to London on Wednesday," the report said.

The 22-year-old will be a huge miss for the club and fantasy managers when the clash against the league leaders.

Kulusevski's form for Tottenham this season.

The Swede has been one of Antonio Conte's most trusted players since the Italian arrived at the club.

Kulusevski has formed a wonderful partnership with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, with the trio helping Spurs seal a return to the Champions League last season.

This season, the right winger has also played an important role to help the club be in the top four at this stage of the season.