North London Derby: Spurs suffer MAJOR injury setback ahead Arsenal clash

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Arsenal and Tottenham will be without some key players when they clash in the London Derby this weekend

Kulusevski(right) celebrates with his Tottenham teammates at Leeds
Kulusevski(right) celebrates with his Tottenham teammates at Leeds

Tottenham Hotspur has suffered an injury blow ahead of their clash against City rivals Arsenal on Saturday.

Both clubs are set to go head-to-head in the first North London derby of the season when the Premier League returns this weekend.

Dejan Kulusevski (right) shoots past Joao Cancelo to score
Dejan Kulusevski (right) shoots past Joao Cancelo to score AFP

Ahead of that tie which kicks off lunchtime at the Emirates, Tottenham has reportedly received a huge blow after Dejan Kulusevski is said to be a doubt.

According to a report by TalkSport, the talented wide forward picked up an injury during the international break with Sweden.

Tottenham annihilated Leicester City 6-2 on Saturday in the Premier League
Tottenham annihilated Leicester City 6-2 on Saturday in the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur FC

"He picked up a suspected muscle injury and had a scan on his hamstring when he returned to London on Wednesday," the report said.

The 22-year-old will be a huge miss for the club and fantasy managers when the clash against the league leaders.

The Swede has been one of Antonio Conte's most trusted players since the Italian arrived at the club.

Kulusevski has formed a wonderful partnership with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, with the trio helping Spurs seal a return to the Champions League last season.

Dejan Kulusevski
Dejan Kulusevski Pulse Nigeria

This season, the right winger has also played an important role to help the club be in the top four at this stage of the season.

He has scored one goal and provided three assists in seven appearances this season. Kulusevski arrived at Spurs 18 months ago.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

