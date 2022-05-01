WHAT'S BUZZIN

"Declan Rice forgot Nketiah’s mum made him Jollof" - Reactions as 'determined' Arsenal reclaim fourth in PL

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Arsenal fans can get excited as the Gunners are set to at least return to Europe next season after they overcame West Ham on Sunday evening

Social media reactions following Arsenal's crucial win over West Ham on Sunday in the Premier league
Social media reactions following Arsenal's crucial win over West Ham on Sunday in the Premier league

The Gunners were looking to fend off any challenge from their London rivals in the Premier league by solidifying their grip on the fourth position in the summit.

Recommended articles
Arsenal won 2-1 against West Ham on Sunday evening
Arsenal won 2-1 against West Ham on Sunday evening Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur had already dismissed Leicester City convincingly earlier in the day leap-frogging the Gunners to fourth position on the table temporarily.

ALSO READ: Mikel Arteta worried by Thomas Partey injury record

What next for Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis following Watford's imminent relegation?

Iheanacho's goal not enough to save Leicester from defeat against Tottenham

Mikel Arteta's men got thing started in first-half after defender Rob Holding found the back of the net in the 38th minute, courtesy of a Bukayo Saka assist.

Rob Holding scored the opener for Arsenal in their win against West Ham
Rob Holding scored the opener for Arsenal in their win against West Ham Twitter

However, the Hammers roared back into the game on the stroke of half-time courtesy of a superb volley in the box from Jared Bowen, restore parity for David Moyes' side.

Bowen's goal seemed to settle matters in the first 45 as both sides headed into the break all square.

Jared Bowen levelled matters for West Ham in the first-half against Arsenal
Jared Bowen levelled matters for West Ham in the first-half against Arsenal Twitter

The second-half resumed as West Ham dominated proceedings, but the Hammers failed to failed to create clear-cut chances to trouble Arsenal's defense.

11 minutes into the re-start, Arsenal center-back Gabriel Magalhães, put the Gunners ahead once again with a brilliant header past Lukasz Fabianski after a cross by Gabriel Martinelli.

Gabriel scores the winner and Arsenal's second of the evening
Gabriel scores the winner and Arsenal's second of the evening Twitter

Gabriel's goal proved to be the winning goal for Mikel Arteta's men as they ran out 2-1 winners against the Hammers on Sunday.

The result for Arsenal now guaranteed the Gunners a place in European football next season and leaves them just three points behind third-placed Chelsea with four games to go in the premier league.

Eddie Nketiah impressed in Arsenal's 2-1 win over West Ham on DSunday
Eddie Nketiah impressed in Arsenal's 2-1 win over West Ham on DSunday Twitter

Following the hard-fought win against West Ham, Arsenal took to social media to express their joy and excitement and single out their 22-year-old English attacker Eddie Nketiah for special praise after his impressive performance for the Gunners, despite failing to get on the scoresheet.

See reactions below:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Social media reactions following Arsenal's crucial win over West Ham on Sunday in the Premier league

    "Declan Rice forgot Nketiah’s mum made him Jollof" - Reactions as 'determined' Arsenal reclaim fourth in PL

  • Reactions to Iwobi and Richarlison as Everton beat Chelsea 1-0 in Premier League fixture

    'Iwobi is now a right back' - Reactions as Richarlison gives Everton hope to survive relegation after victory against Chelsea

  • Rafael Nadal happy as Real Madrid beat Barcelona to La Liga crown

    Tennis legend Rafael Nadal celebrates Real Madrid's La Liga triumph

Recommended articles

NPFL Review: Rivers United, Plateau United stumble in title race; Akwa United beaten in Katsina

NPFL Review: Rivers United, Plateau United stumble in title race; Akwa United beaten in Katsina

Declan Rice forgot Nketiah’s mum made him Jollof - Reactions as 'determined' Arsenal reclaim fourth in PL

"Declan Rice forgot Nketiah’s mum made him Jollof" - Reactions as 'determined' Arsenal reclaim fourth in PL

Rafael Leao's 10th goal of the season edges Milan closer to Scudetto

Rafael Leao's 10th goal of the season edges Milan closer to Scudetto

Moffi ends his goal drought but Lorient suffers a home loss to Reims

Moffi ends his goal drought but Lorient suffers a home loss to Reims

Alex Iwobi stars at right-back as Everton stun Chelsea to keep Premier League hopes alive

Alex Iwobi stars at right-back as Everton stun Chelsea to keep Premier League hopes alive

Rafael Leao strikes against Fiorentina to give AC Milan Scudetto advantage

Rafael Leao strikes against Fiorentina to give AC Milan Scudetto advantage

Trending

WAFU CUP

'How is he less than 20-year-old? 'Nigerians react to Flying Eagles players called up by Ladan Bosso

Reactions to Flying Eagles players called by Ladan Bosso

Watch Nigerian-born David Adeleye knockout Chris Healey in undercard fight at Wembley Stadium

David Adeleye defeated Chris Healey at Wembley before the Fury vs Whyte clash
UCL

Crouch explains why Chukwueze only touched the ball 14 times against Liverpool

Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield

Burna Boy headlines 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans

Pulse Sports reviews 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans