"Declan Rice forgot Nketiah’s mum made him Jollof" - Reactions as 'determined' Arsenal reclaim fourth in PL

Tottenham Hotspur had already dismissed Leicester City convincingly earlier in the day leap-frogging the Gunners to fourth position on the table temporarily.

Mikel Arteta's men got thing started in first-half after defender Rob Holding found the back of the net in the 38th minute, courtesy of a Bukayo Saka assist.

However, the Hammers roared back into the game on the stroke of half-time courtesy of a superb volley in the box from Jared Bowen, restore parity for David Moyes' side.

Bowen's goal seemed to settle matters in the first 45 as both sides headed into the break all square.

The second-half resumed as West Ham dominated proceedings, but the Hammers failed to failed to create clear-cut chances to trouble Arsenal's defense.

11 minutes into the re-start, Arsenal center-back Gabriel Magalhães, put the Gunners ahead once again with a brilliant header past Lukasz Fabianski after a cross by Gabriel Martinelli.

Gabriel's goal proved to be the winning goal for Mikel Arteta's men as they ran out 2-1 winners against the Hammers on Sunday.

The result for Arsenal now guaranteed the Gunners a place in European football next season and leaves them just three points behind third-placed Chelsea with four games to go in the premier league.

Following the hard-fought win against West Ham, Arsenal took to social media to express their joy and excitement and single out their 22-year-old English attacker Eddie Nketiah for special praise after his impressive performance for the Gunners, despite failing to get on the scoresheet.