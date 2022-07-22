Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

The 2022 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Awards took place in Morocco on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Oshoala, Davido, Okocha and Tiwa Savage brought the Nigerian flavor to the 2022 CAF Awards
Super Falcons and Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala was the only winner from Nigeria at the Award ceremony.
The 27-year-old Oshoala made history to win her fifth Women's Player of the Year Award at the ceremony.
Oshoala, crowned queen of African football, was praised for her achievement with a Nigerian contingent present at the ceremony.
Super Eagles' wonderkid Amoo to battle Manchester United star for CAF Young Player of the Year Award
Oshoala. Okocha, Adebayor, Tiwa Savage and Davido at CAF Awards
There were several Nigerians in attendance at the ceremony that took place at the Mohammed VI Technical Center.
African football royalty were all present in the North African kingdom where several Nigerians stood out.
Oshoala received her award and also posed along with CAF President Patrick Motsepe and Men's Player of the Year Sadio Mane.
Award-winning Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage was among the performers at the show with Cote d’Ivoire supergroup Magic System and Morocco’s musical star Asmaa Lamnawar.
Former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha was present at the ceremony with Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick.
Togolese footballer of Nigerian descent Emmanuel Adebayor was also present at the occasion.
Adebayor teamed up with Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido to present an award at the ceremony.
Despite Oshoala being the only Nigerian to win in 13 different categories, the Nigerian flavor was present at the CAF Awards.
