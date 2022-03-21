Davido parties with Manchester United star Jadon Sancho

Tosin Abayomi
E Choke - Jadon Malik Sancho and David Adeleke team up in Dubai

Davido and Sancho are chilling in Dubai
Davido and Sancho are chilling in Dubai

Nigerian American singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido teamed up with English professional footballer Jadon Sancho over the weekend.

Davido is currently on tour after his successful show at the 02 Arena in London a few weeks ago.

Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho Pulse Live Uganda

While in London, Davido teamed up with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Davido is now in Dubai and was able to party with Manchester United star Sancho.

After Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League by Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, March 15, Sancho has been on break.

Davido and Sancho team up in Dubai
Davido and Sancho team up in Dubai Pulse Nigeria

Manchester United did not have a weekend game, so the forward decided to go to Dubai.

Sancho was not included in the England team list for the upcoming friendly games against Switzerland on Saturday, March 26, and Ivory Coast on Tuesday, March 29 hence was available to party in Dubai.

