Davido parties with Manchester United star Jadon Sancho

Davido is currently on tour after his successful show at the 02 Arena in London a few weeks ago.

Pulse Live Uganda

While in London, Davido teamed up with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Davido is now in Dubai and was able to party with Manchester United star Sancho.

After Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League by Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, March 15, Sancho has been on break.

Pulse Nigeria

Manchester United did not have a weekend game, so the forward decided to go to Dubai.