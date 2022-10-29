'We Rise by Lifting Others' - Davido announces launch date for PUMA collaboration

The ‘Fall’ hitmaker has already appeared in different ads and was even present during the launch of its flagship store in Lagos, Nigeria.

He’s also recently modeled for Puma on the runway during New York Fashion Week.

As earlier reported by Pulse Nigeria’s Temi Iwalaiye, Davido appeared to hint via a teaser - a collaboration between Puma and his charity organization We Rise By Lifting Others [WRBLO].

He recently promoted the Puma Between The Lines Collection in August, and now looks set for the launch of his own signature collection with the brand.

After weeks of anticipation, the brand new collection with the Afrobeat superstar will be released on November 3, 2022.

Puma’s signature collaboration with Davido is a collection filled with bold, statement pieces inspired by the award-winning artist’s roots.

Some of the highlights of the collection include Graphic T-shirts, Logo T-shirts, Reversible Bucket hat, and T7 AOP pants, amongst others.

The collection which is officially out early next month can also be pre-ordered on the store’s official site.