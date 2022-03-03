David Beckham's 19-year-old son Romeo teams up with PSG front 3 Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe

The 19-year-old Beckham met every member of the PSG star-studded front line while in France.

Beckham junior was in France with girlfriend Mia Regan and mom Victoria visiting Paris for Fashion Week.

Still just 19, Beckham junior plays for the Inter Miami B team. He posed for pictures with PSG stars Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

He wore a loud outfit nest to Messi which sparked a conversation about how tall he was compared to the Argentinian maestro.

Mbappe gave him the thumbs up while Neymar gave the youngster a signed jersey in photos posted on Romeo's official Instagram account.

Messi was dressed in a red leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana sweatshirt with matching jogging pants worth over $995.

The dress worn by Messi in the picture also sparked conversation in the comments section.

Pulse Nigeria

Messi has been linked to play in the United States of America (USA) with Inter Miami owned by David Beckham among his suitors

A senior executive at Inter Miami was quoted to say, "Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished.

"I think, and David has a relationship with him, if he does leave PSG, at the time he leaves it, we'd love to see Lionel Messi be a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community.

"Can it happen? Look, we'll push. I'm an optimist at heart. Could I see that happening? It's a possibility."