David Beckham's 19-year-old son Romeo teams up with PSG front 3 Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe

Tosin Abayomi
The 19-year-old Beckham junior could not hide his excitement with the PSG stars.

David Beckham's son Romeo teamed up with the famous front three of French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this week.

The 19-year-old Beckham met every member of the PSG star-studded front line while in France.

Beckham junior was in France with girlfriend Mia Regan and mom Victoria visiting Paris for Fashion Week.

Still just 19, Beckham junior plays for the Inter Miami B team. He posed for pictures with PSG stars Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

He wore a loud outfit nest to Messi which sparked a conversation about how tall he was compared to the Argentinian maestro.

Mbappe gave him the thumbs up while Neymar gave the youngster a signed jersey in photos posted on Romeo's official Instagram account.

Messi was dressed in a red leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana sweatshirt with matching jogging pants worth over $995.

The dress worn by Messi in the picture also sparked conversation in the comments section.

Messi has been linked to play in the United States of America (USA) with Inter Miami owned by David Beckham among his suitors

A senior executive at Inter Miami was quoted to say, "Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished.

"I think, and David has a relationship with him, if he does leave PSG, at the time he leaves it, we'd love to see Lionel Messi be a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community.

"Can it happen? Look, we'll push. I'm an optimist at heart. Could I see that happening? It's a possibility."

Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar currently are one of Europe's formidable attacking threats tasked to help PSG win the Champions League this season.

