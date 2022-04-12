David Beckham welcomes new member to the family as son Brooklyn weds Nicola Peltz [Photos]

The wedding took place in Florida this weekend with several celebrities in attendance.

The black-tie, lavish wedding was held at the Peltz family home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Some of the celebrities in attendance include, former Spice Girls bandmate of Victoria Beckham, actress Eva Longoria and Mel C, tennis icon Serena Williams and sister Venus.

Photos of the wedding were captured by American monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue.

Victoria Beckham took to her official Instagram account to post a black and white picture of the happy couple.

The picture came with a message that said, "Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham X Welcome to the family."

The same photo was posted by Beckham Senior president and co-owner of Inter Miami with a caption, "Love you Bust."

He earlier shared a photo of him and his sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz dressed in their tuxedos with a caption, "My beautiful boys & a very proud dad.

"Congratulations Bust on a lifetime of happiness, we will always be by your side."

The Bride, a 27-year-old American actress, writer and director also posted a photo of herself in her "dream dress".

Brooklyn posted the same image as his wife with a caption, "My beautiful bride".

Vogue covered the wedding in detail as all of the photos were watermarked by the fashion and lifestyle publication.