Real Madrid star David Alaba splashes 13.3 million naira to build toilets in Ogun State

Alaba was born to parents of Nigerian descent in Vienna, Austria but embraces his roots.

The 30-year-old who plays for La Liga giants Real Madrid has always identified with Nigerian on several occasions.

In a commitment to give back to Nigeria, Alaba through his foundation invested a reported 13.3 million naira to build an ultra-modern Biodegradable Toilet Facility.

Alaba provides toilets in Remo Ogun State

The toilet facility was commissioned on Saturday, September 17 at Kara Market, Ogere Remo, Ogun State.

The toilet initiative by Alaba is to support President Muahhamdu Buhari's administration's move to end open defecation.

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa gave details of Alaba's investment in toilets in Remo, Ogun State where his parents hail from.

In a statement on her official social media platforms, she said, "A big thanks for the facility donated by the David Alaba Foundation at Kara Market, Ogere Remo, Ogun State to support FGNs move to end open defecation. David is also planning a football training center in Nigeria."

Alaba who made a name for himself playing for the German Bundesliga outfit played a crucial role as Real Madrid won La Liga and the Champions League last season.