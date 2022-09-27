Watch Liverpool's €100m man reply trolls with a thumping header vs Canada

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The big money summer signing from Benfica is back in business after scoring for his country Uruguay.

Darwin Nunez shuts up trolls with a thumping header.
Darwin Nunez shuts up trolls with a thumping header.

Six days after he trended for the wrong reasons, Darwin Nunez has hit back in the best possible manner.

Recommended articles

Nunez has replied to his trolls and critics after he inspired his nation to a 2-0 win over Canada on Tuesday evening.

The Liverpool superstar trended last week after a video of his incredible miss from the team's training ground showed up on social media.

But he is back as he was amongst the goals to help Uruguay beat North American nation Canada during an international friendly.

It's been a difficult first two months at Liverpool for the former Benfica man, who joined the English giants in a deal worth €100m.

Celebration time for Nunez
Celebration time for Nunez Pulse Nigeria

After scoring in his first two competitive games for the Reds, the Uruguayan striker has gone five games without scoring for club and country.

He also served a two-match suspension for a red card against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Watch the talented striker score the winning goal for his country earlier today.

Nunez will now look to transfer this form to the Premier League where Liverpool hosts Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Watch Liverpool's €100m man reply trolls with a thumping header vs Canada

Watch Liverpool's €100m man reply trolls with a thumping header vs Canada

Another African Lions held down as Iran ends Senegal's winning run

Another African Lions held down as Iran ends Senegal's winning run

Algeria vs Nigeria betting tips & prediction

Algeria vs Nigeria betting tips & prediction

Algeria vs Nigeria live updates

Algeria vs Nigeria live updates

'What a great career my friend' - John Terry, Kalou, Ighalo react as Mikel Obi retires from football

'What a great career my friend' - John Terry, Kalou, Ighalo react as Mikel Obi retires from football

'We will fight hard to beat them'- Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro speaks ahead of Algeria clash

'We will fight hard to beat them'- Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro speaks ahead of Algeria clash

Trending

Darwin Nunez smiling during a training session in Liverpool.
VIDEO

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Could Beyonce be more popular than football's biggest stars?

'Who is Beyonce?' -Football fans on social media slam Twitter user after claiming that the popstar is famous than most footballers

Portugal celebrates with Ronaldo (inset).
UNL

Man United stars steal show for 4-star Portugal as CR7 suffers injury scare