Man United stars steal show for 4-star Portugal as CR7 suffers injury scare

Former European Champions Portugal put on a show in Prague to see off Czech Republic in the Nations League.
Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a brutal injury in Portugal's four-star performance in the Nations League.
Manchester United players were the stars of the night led by fullback Diogo Dalot and attacking midfielder, Bruno Fernandes to help Portugal seal a 4-0 away win.
Dalot scored a brilliant brace while Fernandes scored one and assisted another in a dominant display.
Liverpool former, Diogo Jota, also got on the score sheet to ensure that it was a clean sweep by the Premier League stars.
Ronaldo suffers brutal injury scare
Portugal's big away win in Prague on Saturday night almost came at an expensive cost after an injury scare to Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Manchester United legend collided with the Czech Republic goalkeeper following a 50-50 attempt on goal.
However, the 38-year-old Portuguese all-time top scorer came out worse off following a bloodied nose.
After a delay for him to be attended to by the medics, he came back on to make an impact for the former Nations League winners.
Ronaldo went on to assist Liverpool former, Jota, for the fourth goal to wrap up proceedings in Prague.