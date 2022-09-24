UNL

Man United stars steal show for 4-star Portugal as CR7 suffers injury scare

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a brutal injury in Portugal's four-star performance in the Nations League.

Portugal celebrates with Ronaldo (inset).
Portugal celebrates with Ronaldo (inset).

Former European Champions Portugal put on a show in Prague to see off Czech Republic in the Nations League.

Recommended articles

Manchester United players were the stars of the night led by fullback Diogo Dalot and attacking midfielder, Bruno Fernandes to help Portugal seal a 4-0 away win.

Portugal was too good for Czech Republic
Portugal was too good for Czech Republic Pulse Nigeria

Dalot scored a brilliant brace while Fernandes scored one and assisted another in a dominant display.

Liverpool former, Diogo Jota, also got on the score sheet to ensure that it was a clean sweep by the Premier League stars.

Portugal's big away win in Prague on Saturday night almost came at an expensive cost after an injury scare to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Manchester United legend collided with the Czech Republic goalkeeper following a 50-50 attempt on goal.

Ronaldo was knocked out in the air following a collision.
Ronaldo was knocked out in the air following a collision. Pulse Nigeria

However, the 38-year-old Portuguese all-time top scorer came out worse off following a bloodied nose.

After a delay for him to be attended to by the medics, he came back on to make an impact for the former Nations League winners.

Jota's goal came off a headed pass from Ronaldo.
Jota's goal came off a headed pass from Ronaldo. Pulse Nigeria

Ronaldo went on to assist Liverpool former, Jota, for the fourth goal to wrap up proceedings in Prague.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Super Eagles new boy Godwin excited ahead of crunch clash with Algeria on Tuesday

Man United stars steal show for 4-star Portugal as CR7 suffers injury scare

Man United stars steal show for 4-star Portugal as CR7 suffers injury scare

Nigeria dealt another blow as Peseiro loses defender to injury ahead of Algeria clash

Nigeria dealt another blow as Peseiro loses defender to injury ahead of Algeria clash

Reactions as fans blame Ferran Torres after dropping stinker in Spain's loss to Switzerland

Reactions as fans blame Ferran Torres after dropping stinker in Spain's loss to Switzerland

VIDEO: Players engage in intense training ahead of Tuesday cracker with Algeria

VIDEO: Players engage in intense training ahead of Tuesday cracker with Algeria

VIDEO: Flamingos train in Abuja ahead of trip to India for FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

VIDEO: Flamingos train in Abuja ahead of trip to India for FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

Trending

Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Darwin Nunez smiling during a training session in Liverpool.
VIDEO

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

The PSG trio of Mbappe Neymar and Hakimi were spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert on Friday night

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria
SUPER FALCONS

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria