SERIE A

Dessers ends Cremonese drought but goal not enough to stop Osimhen's Napoli

Izuchukwu Akawor
It was a relief for Cyriel Dessers to have ended his goal drought for new club Cremonese against Napoli in the Serie A.

The drought is over for Cyriel Dessers.
Nigerian international Cyriel Dessers is finally off the mark for the season at his new club U.S Cremonese.

Dessers ended the long drought in front of the home fans during the entertaining game against SSC Napoli.

For nine games he waited for his first goal for the club and he finally scored it in a 4-1 thrashing from Napoli.

The Super Eagles forward reacted superbly to dink over Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret to draw Cremonese level and cancel out Matteo Politano's first-half opener.

For 72 minutes he was on the pitch, the 27-year-old first Serie A goal looked set to earn the newly promoted side a share of the spoils.

However, four minutes after he was substituted, another substitute in the game, Giovanni Simeone restored the lead for the visitors to continue his brilliant form.

Apart from his goal, Dessers created two chances, made two key passes and attempted two shots on goal, one of them was the goal.

Napoli opened up a two-point lead at the top of the Serie A table thanks to a late show against Cremonese.

Despite reports that injured Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen could make his long-awaited return from injury, Napoli strolled to another easy win without the Nigerian.

Napoli was made to dig deep for the win and left it late to dismantle their host.

Osimhen is close to returning for Napoli
Osimhen is close to returning for Napoli Pulse Nigeria

Three goals in the final 14 minutes from Simeone, Hirving Lozano and Mathias Olivera gave Napoli their eighth successive win in all competitions.

Napoli remains unbeaten in the Serie A this season, having now won seven of their opening matches and drawn two.

They sit top of the league on 23 points, two more than second-placed Atalanta BC who was held to a 2-2 draw by Udinese earlier in the day.

Izuchukwu Akawor

