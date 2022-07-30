Cyriel Dessers Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Dessers plays as a striker and has enjoyed spells of success with clubs like NAC Breda, FC Utrecht, Heracles Almelo, and most recently Feyenoord.

The Nigerian international finished as the topscorer of the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League edition during the 2021/22 season, bagging 10 goals in 13 matches to help Feyenoord pick up a runners-up medal.

Dessers also plays for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, choosing the Nigerian national team over the country of his birth Belgium by virtue of his Nigerian mother's roots.

Cyriel Dessers Profile

Full name: Cyriel Kolawole Dessers

Birth date: December 8, 1994

Nationality: Nigerian, Belgian

Place of birth: Leuven, Belgium

Age: 27 years old (as of June 2022)

Current club: KRC Genk

Height: 6ft 1in

Marital status: Single

Salary: £18,899 weekly

Net worth: £2.87m

Instagram: @cyrieldessers

Twitter: @CyrielDessers

Cyriel Dessers Career

Cyriel Dessers attended the local OH Leuven Academy during his formative years. It was at this club that he made his senior team debut during the 2013/14 Belgian Pro League season in a 3-2 loss to Mons.

Dessers played the next two seasons in the Belgian league with Lokeren before moving to Dutch second division side NAC Breda ahead of the 2016/17 season.

The budding striker led Breda's charge for promotion, scoring 29 goals in 40 appearances as his side secured promotion to the Dutch Eredivisie.

Dessers left Breda after that one season and for the next three seasons, he played for FC Utrecht and Heracles Almelo in the Dutch Eredivisie, scoring 37 goals in 85 appearances for both clubs.

The Super Eagles star moved to Belgium with KRC Genk in 2020 but a lack of adequate playing time saw him score just eight (8) goals during the 2020/21 season.

Dessers returned to the Netherlands in 2021, on loan at Feyenoord and the Nigerian striker hit it off again. The 27-year-old bagged 20 goals in 41 appearances as Feyenoord fell one place short of continental glory in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.

Cyriel Dessers Salary and Contract

When moving to KRC Genk in 2020, Dessers signed a four-year contract worth €25,000 (£18,899) a week in salaries.

The Super Eagles star became the second-highest-earning player in the Genk squad after Slovakian midfielder Patrik Hrosovsky.

Dessers earned the same amount in salaries while on loan at Feyenoord during the 2021/22 season. The Nigerian international still has two (2) years left on his contract at Genk.

What is Cyriel Dessers' Net Worth?

Cyriel Dessers' net worth is estimated to be around £2.87m with the majority of that coming from his salaries in football over the seasons.

Dessers is not signed to any major ambassadorial or kit deals so it is unclear if he makes money off the pitch.

The Nigerian international is managed by Stirr Associates, who are also agents to Dries Mertens, Toby Alderweireld, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Frank Onyeka.

Cyriel Dessers FIFA 22 & PES 22 Ratings

Cyriel Dessers Girlfriend

Cyriel Dessers' girlfriend is currently unknown. The Super Eagles star has never posted any lover online and has not alluded to him being in a relationship. So for now, we will assume Dessers' relationship status is single.

Cyriel Dessers House & Cars

Cyriel Dessers seems to have chosen to live a private life, away from the gazing eyes of the public. The Super Eagles star never posts about his cars or his houses.

Thus, as one not to show off, there is no verifiable information about Cyriel Dessers' cars or houses.

Cyriel Dessers Social Media

Following the trend from other personal sections on Cyriel Dessers above, little can be gleaned from the striker's social media pages.

Cyriel Dessers has both Instagram and Twitter accounts but is rarely active on the platforms, posting only a few times a month.

The Genk striker only posts about his football career, training activities, matches, milestones, and a few old posts about his family.

Cyriel Dessers Super Eagles career

Cyriel Dessers was born in Belgium to a Belgian father and a Nigerian mother. However, in December 2019 he decided to pledge his international allegiance to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Dessers was first called up to the Nigerian national team in March 2029 by Gernot Rohr for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

The Genk striker finally made his debut for the Super Eagles on October 13, 2020, in a friendly with Tunisia. Dessers scored his first goal for the Super Eagles on May 28, 2022, in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Mexico.

Cyriel Dessers Latest Transfer News

Cyriel Dessers is currently the subject of heated transfer rumours due to his dicey situation at Genk.

The Belgian side possesses another prolific Nigerian striker in Paul Onuachu at the club with the popular opinion that the club cannot keep both strikers playing and happy.