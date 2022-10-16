Cyriel Dessers on target again, Okereke impresses for Cremonese

Dessers was on target again and Okereke put up an outstanding creative display as Cremonese held Spezia to a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Super Eagles star Dessers netted in successive matches when he put the visitors ahead in the first minute, the fastest goal Cremonese has scored away from home in Serie A.

After a slow start, the 27-year-old seems to be finding his feet finally following another impressive performance.

For his compatriot, Okereke, the wait for his next Cremonese goal continues after he fired another blank.

But Okereke was a handful for the Spezia defence, he completed the most dribbles, five (3), created three (3)chances and made three key passes.