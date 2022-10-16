Cyriel Dessers on target again, Okereke impresses for Cremonese

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Nigerian duo were at their best for the Serie A newbies with Dessers scroing the fastest goal for the club.

David Okereke and Cyriel Dessers were in form for Cremonese
David Okereke and Cyriel Dessers were in form for Cremonese

Nigerian forward Cyriel Dessers and David Okereke were in superb form again for Serie A side U.S Cremonese.

Read Also

Dessers was on target again and Okereke put up an outstanding creative display as Cremonese held Spezia to a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Super Eagles star Dessers netted in successive matches when he put the visitors ahead in the first minute, the fastest goal Cremonese has scored away from home in Serie A.

After a slow start, the 27-year-old seems to be finding his feet finally following another impressive performance.

For his compatriot, Okereke, the wait for his next Cremonese goal continues after he fired another blank.

But Okereke was a handful for the Spezia defence, he completed the most dribbles, five (3), created three (3)chances and made three key passes.

Of the duo, only Okereke completed the game while Dessers was on for 77 minutes.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Volleyball: 1k+ fans watch Keystyle Travels rule 2022 LVC Thunder Games

Volleyball: 1k+ fans watch Keystyle Travels rule 2022 LVC Thunder Games

'Where is Haaland?' - Reactions as Super Salah helps Liverpool to 'crucial' win over Man City

'Where is Haaland?' - Reactions as Super Salah helps Liverpool to 'crucial' win over Man City

'We are under construction' - Xavi begs after El Clasico thrashing

'We are under construction' - Xavi begs after El Clasico thrashing

Potter comments on Kepa's incredible 'triple save' in Aston Villa win

Potter comments on Kepa's incredible 'triple save' in Aston Villa win

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Joe Aribo's Southampton survives dominant Hammers after narrow escape

Joe Aribo's Southampton survives dominant Hammers after narrow escape

Trending

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss chance against South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss against South Korea

Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia
UEL

'If na Ghana, Uzoho go open him paynt' - Nigerians lament as goalkeeper stops Ronaldo in Man Utd’s win

Anthony Joshua bags BOA Award

Former world champion Anthony Joshua bags BOA Award

Mavin superstar reveals Old Trafford dream

'Why I didn't sign for Manchester United' - Crayon