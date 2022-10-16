Nigerian forward Cyriel Dessers and David Okereke were in superb form again for Serie A side U.S Cremonese.
Cyriel Dessers on target again, Okereke impresses for Cremonese
The Nigerian duo were at their best for the Serie A newbies with Dessers scroing the fastest goal for the club.
Dessers was on target again and Okereke put up an outstanding creative display as Cremonese held Spezia to a 2-2 draw on Sunday.
Super Eagles star Dessers netted in successive matches when he put the visitors ahead in the first minute, the fastest goal Cremonese has scored away from home in Serie A.
After a slow start, the 27-year-old seems to be finding his feet finally following another impressive performance.
For his compatriot, Okereke, the wait for his next Cremonese goal continues after he fired another blank.
But Okereke was a handful for the Spezia defence, he completed the most dribbles, five (3), created three (3)chances and made three key passes.
Of the duo, only Okereke completed the game while Dessers was on for 77 minutes.