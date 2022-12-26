Cristiano Ronaldo will no doubt enjoy his Christmas this year, following the incredible gift he received from his longtime fiance Georgina Rodriguez.
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend spoils him with N224 million Rolls Royce for Christmas
There needs no further proof that Love costs a dime after Georgina Rodriguez's incredible gift to her fiance.
The 37-year-old former Manchester United star, posted a picture of himself sitting in a Rolls Royce Phantom, valued at around N224,250,000 (£250,000) on social media on Monday, December 26, 2022.
Accompanying the picture on his Instagram story was a caption that translates to “thank you my love @georginagio” followed by a heart emoji dedicated to his long-term girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.
Georgina herself posted a video of the delighted Ronaldo receiving the gift, jumping in the car with his children following the addition of another machine to his already luxury car collection.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Car Collection
The 37-year-old legendary striker has invested heavily on luxury automobiles from his mouth-watering career earnings.
Ronaldo boasts a collection of machines which also includes Bugattis, Ferraris and Aston Martins.
Earlier in June, Ronaldo reportedly splashed out around $10.5m on a limited edition Bugatti, of which there are only 10 in existence, according to Bild via The Mirror.
The Centodieci is said to be by far the most expensive of his exotic collection.
The Portuguese superstar also has 'CR7' embroidered on the headrests of his other two Bugattis – a Chiron and Veyron.
Some of his other supercars include a £1m McLaren Senna and a gigantic Mercedes G-Wagon Brabus.
Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update
Ronaldo is still a free-agent following his controversial exit from Manchester United in November, with reports claiming he is close to a move to Saudi Arabia league club Al-Nassr.
The contract on offer at the Saudi giants is reportedly said to be around £175million-per-year, a figure which would make him the highest-paid footballer on the planet.
