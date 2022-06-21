Cristiano Ronaldo's body guard crashes 2 billion naira Bugatti

Cristiano Ronaldo's expensive Bugatti was involved in a massive crash in Majorca.
On Tuesday, June 14 2022 Cristiano traveled to Majorca on his private jet with his five children and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez .
According to several reports, Ronaldo's family members and staff are on holiday in Majorca, Spain.
Ronaldo has been spotted doing Tik Tok videos with his family and even wished to celebrate his son's birthday on vacation.
The reports reveal that Ronaldo's luxury car damaged occurred on Monday, June 20.
Ronaldo was not at the wheel at the time of the accident as it was reported an employee drove the car and crashed in the east coast resort of Sa Coma.
There were no lives lost after the accident with the Bugatti as the driver was unharmed.
However, the accident caused severe damage to the Bugatti Veyron.
This model of the Bugatti 900 horsepower car is reportedly worth a whooping £1.7million converted to Naira estimated to over two billion.
