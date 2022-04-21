Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes home new baby girl after twin passed away

Earlier this week, Ronaldo had tragic news about his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their new expected twins.

The 37-year-old and his partner were expecting twins a boy and girl but one passed away.

Ronaldo revealed the passing away of the boy in a statement on his official Instagram account.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes 1st person to clock 400 M followers on Instagram Pulse Live Kenya

The loss of the baby boy meant that Ronaldo could not feature for Manchester United as they suffered a 4-0 loss to rivals Liverpool at Anfield in midweek.

Ronaldo and his family received condolences as Manchester United and Liverpool fans sang together at Anfield.

The Portuguese icon responded to the gesture with a message on his Instagram account.

Along with a video of the fans was a message that said, "One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion."

Pulse Nigeria

Ronaldo has taken to social media to provide an update on the status of his partner and their new baby girl.

Along with the post on Instagram was a message that said, "Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures.

"Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family.