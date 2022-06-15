Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]

SCOOP

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack

Tosin Abayomi
See how Ronaldo, Salah and Benzema are celebrating the holidays.

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack
Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack

After the football season ended in Europe, the top stars are on holiday preparing for the new season.

Stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema represented their countries at the UEFA Nations League at the end of the season.

With their international commitment done and dusted the players have now decided to have some fun.

The Scoop brings a round up of how the elite players are celebrating their break from football.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo posted a photo on holiday with his family.

In the photo, Ronaldo was with his son, partner Georgina Rodríguez, the twins and his new daughter.

Along with the photo was a message that said, "Vacation with love!"

Mohamed Salah turns 30 and a day before posted a photo showing off his six pack on the beach.

After lifting the Champions League title with Real Madrid, Benzema posted a photo next to a private jet with a message that said, "Won’t be late."

Vinicius Junior is in the United States of America and was able to meet NBA star Ja Morant.

Brazilian star Neymar celebrates his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi with a message, "Feliz dia dos namorados."

