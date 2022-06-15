After the football season ended in Europe, the top stars are on holiday preparing for the new season.
Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]
See how Ronaldo, Salah and Benzema are celebrating the holidays.
Stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema represented their countries at the UEFA Nations League at the end of the season.
With their international commitment done and dusted the players have now decided to have some fun.
The Scoop brings a round up of how the elite players are celebrating their break from football.
ALSO READ - Victor Osimhen shows off style in latest photos
Ronaldo, Benzema and Salah Scoop
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo posted a photo on holiday with his family.
In the photo, Ronaldo was with his son, partner Georgina Rodríguez, the twins and his new daughter.
Along with the photo was a message that said, "Vacation with love!"
Mohamed Salah turns 30 and a day before posted a photo showing off his six pack on the beach.
After lifting the Champions League title with Real Madrid, Benzema posted a photo next to a private jet with a message that said, "Won’t be late."
Vinicius Junior is in the United States of America and was able to meet NBA star Ja Morant.
Brazilian star Neymar celebrates his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi with a message, "Feliz dia dos namorados."
More from category
-
Ademola Lookman celebrates 1st goal for Nigeria
-
Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]
-
Nigerian comedian compares Bola Tinubu to Sir Alex Ferguson