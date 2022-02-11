Cristiano Ronaldo junior follows the footsteps of his father by signing for Manchester United [Photos]

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United from Italian Serie A giants Juventus at the start of the season.

The Portuguese icon came to Manchester with his family on his return to Manchester United.

His first son, 11-year-old junior has decided to sign for Manchester United's youth team.

Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo's partner took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of his unveiling as a Manchester United player.

Ronaldo junior was unveiled holding the iconic Manchester United number seven jersey.\

The photos came with a message that said, "Pursuing our dreams together. Mum loves you."

Ronaldo's son was presented with another talented youngster named Gabriel who on Instagram already has more than 30,000 followers

Ronaldo cast doubt on the success of his son as a professional footballer back in 2020 when he questioned his nutritional preferences.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking at the Global Soccer Awards ceremony, he said, "We'll see if my son will become a great footballer, he's not there yet.

"Sometimes he drinks Coca-Cola and Fanta and eats crisps, and he knows I don't like it.

"Sometimes I tell my son to take a dip in cold water to recover after a run on the treadmill and he says 'Dad, it's so cold there'. It's normal, he's 10 years old."