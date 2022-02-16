Cristiano Ronaldo, Hulk headline the 7 footballers who could play the role of DC's Superman

DC's powerful Kryptonian is evidently popular because of his astronomical abilities as well as his heroics in the comic books, most notably helping safeguard and protect earth from invaders and evil villains as well as helping catch criminals who prove more than a handful for the earthly law enforcements and authorities.

The big blue boy-scout manages a dual personality of a journalist/reporter under the name of Clark Kent and also a superhero under the name of Kal-El or as the fictional world knows him to be - Superman.

He's nowhere near being a great detective but his immense ability to curb natural disasters and ultimately protect Earth from ultra-evil adversities is phenomenal.

He's famous for incredible abilities such as Immense superhuman strength, speed, stamina, agility, reflexes, durability, heat and x-ray vision amongst many more.

However, the legendary Superman might be a fictional character in the comics but there have been multiple adaptations of himself by cinematic heavyweights Warner Bros.

YouTube

The Man of Steel has been played by some of Hollywood's finest actors from Henry Cavill to Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin amongst a host of others.

If Warner Bros. DC decided to ever re-cast the role of the Superman in the Cinematic Universe by giving Hollywood a break narrowed their search to the footballing world, here are 7 footballers who could play the role of the Kryptonian:

1 Romelu Lukaku

Instagram

Belgium and Chelsea's star attacker Romelu Lukaku is no doubt one of the biggest bullies in World football at the moment. The 28-year-old possesses almost 100kg of pure muscle that allows him to be one of the most corpulent and lethal strikers in the elite and is one of the most physical players on the pitch.

A shout for the role of Clark Kent isn't entirely one stone throw too far, if ever the DCU were to actually cast a black Superman due to their obvious obsession with the multi-verse, then he'd definitely be a good shout.

He looks it though and he possesses speed and strength as well, two of Superman's important strengths.

2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo is no doubt a player who has taken it upon himself to build and maintain his body like a machine.

The 37-year -old Manchester United and Portuguese superstar maintain a strict diet and a strict regimen in the gym that keeps him at an exceptional physical level.

He's in fact one of the most natural fits to wear the legendary Kryptonian cape.

His laser sharp eye for scoring goals is extraordinary similar to Kal El's heat vision.

His peak physical condition is a testament to that as well as his speed, it's only right if a legend of the game synchronizes with a legend of the superhero comics.

3 Adama Traore

Instagram

FC Barcelona's January loan acquisition, Adama Traoré, could not be missing from this list. Not a chance actually.....

The Spanish winger has such a unique musculature in his style has often declared on more than one occasion that he does not lift weights to maintain his muscles.

It's shocking to say, I mean.....given the physique of this superstar and the bulked up chunk of muscles on both arms.

He could surely suit perfectly into Superman's costume and might most likely have the same effect Kal El would have if he were to throw a punch.

Let's not even talk about his speed now.....Let's not go there. Nobody on this list is on this guy's league in that regard.

4 Hulk

Instagram

The legendary Brazilian player Hulk is still active, and at 35 years old he still maintains an enviable physique, being one of the most lethal strikers in the Brasileirão.

The former Porto star reportedly has a total weight of almost 100 kilos.

He's also being called the 'hulk' not just because he echoes the charisma of the Marvel Avengers - Hulk but he's actually a fan of Marvel's ultimate green beast.

That's not to say he wouldn't fit the Superman role due to his love for Marvel, we've seen actors cross divides like Ryan Reynolds who was once DC's Green Lantern till he became Marvel's Deadpool and Ben Affleck who once played Marvel's Daredevil till he became the DC's Batman

5 Adebayo Akinfewa

Instagram

The Beast, Adebayo Akinfenwa should appear in this list.

For him to actually be accorded the mantle of the strongest alone in the last couple of editions of the EA Sports gaming franchise FIFA, is no easy feat.

The Wycombe Wanderers striker has recently declared that his retirement is near, since at the end of the 2021/2022 season he will hang up his boots with almost 40 years.

The British striker developed almost his entire career in the lower divisions of English football and rose to fame a few years ago for some viral photos in which he shows all his muscles.

We just can't disrespect Akinfewa on any ground, he just has to be on this list.

6 Leon Goretzka

Instagram

Germany's muscle man as most will label him.

Leon Goretzka has emerged as one of the very best box-to-box midfielders in the game, the 26-year-old Bayern Munich and German ace went through an extraordinary body transformation since his switch from Bundesliga club Schalke 04 in 2018.

This midfielder is a tireless beast on the pitch and a warrior for Bayern Munich as well.

Goretzka is a decent fit for the Superman role, he might not have the speed but Stealth, Durability as well as physical strength.....he surely boasts of, just enough to see him snatch that role.

7 George Elokobi

Instagram

Rounding up this list is George Elokobi.

The 35-year-old Cameroonian left-back who currently plays for Aldershot Town in the fifth division of English football.

With a height of just 1.80 meters, Elokobi has a total weight of 95 kilos, with the vast majority of that weight consisting of pure muscle.