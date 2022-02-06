Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 37th birthday with CR7 Cake

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Cristiano Ronaldo has moved on after Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 37th birthday in style
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 37th birthday in style

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to celebrate his 37th birthday.

Recommended articles

Ronaldo turned 37 on Saturday, February 5, 2022, and celebrated the occasion with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

A day before his birthday, Ronaldo could not save Manchester United as they were knocked out of the 2022 FA Cup by lower league outfit Middlesbrough.

Ronaldo missed a penalty in normal time and almost connected on an overhead kick.

Still playing at the highest level of football, Ronaldo celebrated with his family as comfort after Manchester United's 8-7 loss to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

He took to social media to post a photograph with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Along with the photo was a message that said, Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations… But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting!"

After disappointment in the FA Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo returns to action when Manchester United travels to face Burnley in a Premier League fixture scheduled for Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Trending

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Harriet Robson has accused Mason Greenwood of domestic violence

'We graduated from ESUT together'- Fans are not sure Silas Nwankwo is 18 after move to Sweden

Silas Nwankwo is expected to light up Sweden

NPFL youngster Silas Nwankwo joins Swedish side Mjällby AIF

Silas Nwankwo is expected to light up Sweden

Ronaldo, Rashford, and other Man United stars unfollow Greenwood on social media after allegations

Mason Greenwood unfollowed by Manchester United fans