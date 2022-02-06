Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 37th birthday with CR7 Cake

Ronaldo turned 37 on Saturday, February 5, 2022, and celebrated the occasion with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

A day before his birthday, Ronaldo could not save Manchester United as they were knocked out of the 2022 FA Cup by lower league outfit Middlesbrough.

Ronaldo missed a penalty in normal time and almost connected on an overhead kick.

Still playing at the highest level of football, Ronaldo celebrated with his family as comfort after Manchester United's 8-7 loss to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

He took to social media to post a photograph with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Along with the photo was a message that said, Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations… But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting!"