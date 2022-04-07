Cristiano Ronaldo blasts 'Jealous' Rooney after criticism

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United from Juventus this summer raising the expectation of a Premier League title challenge.

Things have not gone well as the Red Devils are now sitting sixth and face missing out on Champions League football next season.

Ronaldo's former teammate Wayne Rooney appeared on MNF to talk about the Manchester United season.

Rooney talked about Manchester United's struggles this season, citing the move for Ronaldo as detrimental to the teams' success.

He said, "You’d have to say no at the minute.

"I think he’s scored goals, he’s scored important goals in the Champions League early on in the season, he scored the hat-trick against Tottenham, but I think if you’re looking to the future of the club, you have to go with younger, hungry players to do the best and lift Manchester United over these next two or three years."

"Obviously, Cristiano is getting on a bit, he certainly isn’t the player he was when he was in his 20s, and that happens, that’s football. He’s a goal threat but the rest of the game they need more, they need young hungry players."

Rooney's comments did not go down well with Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took to his official Instagram account to reply the post.

Ronaldo wrote: "Two jealous," along with the eye emoji.