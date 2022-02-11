Manchester United sign Cristiano Ronaldo Jr

The youngster has chosen the iconic number 7 shirt worn by his father.

On Friday, it emerged that the 11-year-old has officially signed a youth contract after spending months training with the United academy.

Cristiano's teammate Gabriel made the now-viral post to his Instagram, making the important announcement.

Gabriel posted an Image of the two new signings and captioned it:

"Delighted to finally have my signing day done even better to have mine with teammates @cristiano JR"

The 11-year-old has been pictured on numerous occasions training with Ronaldo Sr and it would be hard to ignore the impact he played in sealing his son's Old Trafford homecoming.