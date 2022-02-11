Cristiano Jr is a step closer to representing the club where his father announced himself to the world.
Manchester United sign Cristiano Ronaldo Jr
The legacy continues!
The youngster has chosen the iconic number 7 shirt worn by his father.
On Friday, it emerged that the 11-year-old has officially signed a youth contract after spending months training with the United academy.
Cristiano's teammate Gabriel made the now-viral post to his Instagram, making the important announcement.
Gabriel posted an Image of the two new signings and captioned it:
"Delighted to finally have my signing day done even better to have mine with teammates @cristiano JR"
The 11-year-old has been pictured on numerous occasions training with Ronaldo Sr and it would be hard to ignore the impact he played in sealing his son's Old Trafford homecoming.
At 11, Ronaldo jr is still years away from his Manchester United debut but with world-class facilities and a serial winner in his camp, the youngster has a high ceiling.