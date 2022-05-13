'A childhood dream' - Coutinho reacts after permanent deal to Aston Villa from Barcelona

On Thursday, May 12, Barcelona announced that Coutinho has joined Aston Villa on a permanent deal.

The statement by Barcelona said, "FC Barcelona and Aston Villa have reached an agreement to transfer Philippe Coutinho for 20 million euros."

Coutinho was on loan at Aston Villa, with the deal now permanent he will continue with Steven Gerrard's team.

Coutinho took to social media to give his thoughts on playing for Barcelona.

The 29-year-old Coutinho joined Barcelona from Premier League giants Liverpool back in January 2018.

After four years, Coutinho is moving on after being unable to make an impact with the Catalan giants.

According to Coutinho, playing for Barcelona was a childhood dream. The statement by the former Inter Milan man on his official Instagram account said, "Playing for Barcelona was a childhood dream, which I was able to fulfill!

"I am grateful for all the experience I had at the club and today I end this journey by thanking all the athletes, coaching staff, fans and other employees who were part of it all. Thank you @barcelona."

Coutinho then went on to reveal his commitment to Gerrard's project at Aston Villa.

He said, "Today officially starts a new phase in my career as a player for @avfcofficial, I am very happy with this opportunity.

"I thank the club and the coaching staff for their trust, the fans for their affection and the athletes for their companionship.

"May God bless this new phase in my life! UP THE VILLA."