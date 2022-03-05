PREMIER LEAGUE

'Coutinho is back to his best' - Reactions as Barcelona FLOP shines for Aston Villa against Southampton

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

160 million euros Barcelona disappointment Coutinho shined for Aston Villa reminding fans of his quality during his Liverpool days.

Coutinho reminded Barcelona fans of his greatness with performance for Aston Villa against Southampton
Coutinho reminded Barcelona fans of his greatness with performance for Aston Villa against Southampton

Aston Villa recorded a 4-0 victory against Southampton in a Premier League fixture played on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Ollie Watkins put Aston Villa in front, Phillipe Coutinho turned provider for Douglas Luiz to score the second.

Coutinho converted the third from a ball from Danny Ings. Cash provided the fourth to Ings as Aston Villa were ruthless against Southampton.

Brazilian midfielder Coutinho dominated the trends for an impressive performance against Southampton.

With one goal and assist, this was one of Coutinho's best games since he joined from Spanish La Liga giants.

The general reaction on Twitter was that Coutinho was back to his best since his Liverpool days.

See reactions below

Coutinho now has three goals and three assists since he joined Aston Villa from Barcelona in the winter transfer window.

Brought in for 160 million euros from Liverpool back in 2018, Coutinho struggled to settle down in Barcelona.

After an initial loan to German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Coutinho seems to have settled down well for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

