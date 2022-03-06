WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Clownery, Embarassing!' -Reactions as Man United fans disgusted by Maguire-Lindelof first-half disastership in City derby

David Ben
Manchester United fans on social media have singled out their center back pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof for special 'dragging' following their unfortunate first-half highlights

Manchester City play Manchester United at the Etihad on Sunday March 6 in a crucial premier league fixture.

A Kevin De Bruyne brace in the first-half for City was enough to cancel out Jadon Sancho's leveller earlier in the 22nd minute and give City a 2-1 lead going into the break.

However, following United's awful manner of conceding both of City's goals, club captain and defender Harry Maguire alongside fellow center back Victor Lindelof have been once again made the 'scapegoats' yet again in the Manchester Derby by fans on Twitter.

Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire

Here are some of the best reactions below:

