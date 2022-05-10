Christy Ucheibe celebrates Portuguese league title with Benfica

Benfica defeated Sporting CP 3-1 on Sunday, May 8, 2022 to be crowned champions of Portugal.

The 21-year-old Ucheibe, a key member of the Benfica team celebrated as her side lifted the title.

Ucheibe took to her official social media handles to post pictures of the celebration.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "What a feeling!! It’s Back to Back History - BICAMPEÃS. What God cannot do doesn’t exist @SLBenfica."

The victory for Ucheibe came after Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Zaidu Sabusi scored a 95th minute goal to help Porto win the Portuguese league.

Ucheibe and Super Falcons

Ucheibe has represented Nigeria at the 2014 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

The 21-year-old youngster has now been integrated into the senior women's national football team.

Ucheibe made her first appearance for the Super Falcons earlier this year.

She was called up for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers against the Lady Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire.

Ucheibe was an unused substitute as Ifeoma Onumonu scored both goals to give the Super Falcons of Nigeria a 2-0 first leg advantage against Cote d'Ivoire at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

In the second leg which took place in Abidjan, Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum finally gave Ucheibe her senior debut for Nigeria.