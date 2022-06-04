SCOOP

Christopher Edoghogho slumps and dies on the field in Edo State [Video]

Tosin Abayomi
Bad News as local football star Christopher Edoghogho dies on the pitch in Edo.

A Nigerian footballer, Christopher Edoghogho reportedly slumped and died during a football match in Benin City, Edo State.

The death of the local footballer happened on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

According to several reports, Edoghogho was in action for Angels Football Academy in a Federation Cup fixture against BJ Foundation Football Club.

Edoghogho reportedly warmed up for the game well but two minutes after kick-off collapsed on the pitch.

His teammates blocked the main entrance of the Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin and the busy Sapele Road, to protest the alleged 'attitude' of medical personnel.

One of his teammates, Okiemute Ovie spoke to newsmen about what led to the death.

According to Ovie, Edoghogho was in action at Edo State School of Health, Dumez Road and suddenly slumped to the field when he headed the ball.

Ovie said, “The game was on when Chris headed the ball to the centre cycle and went down about two minutes after then.

"We all thought it was one of the normal fallings that do happen on the pitch. While they were checking, the referee signalled the medical team and they came in and rushed him away.”

“When we got to the hospital, we met the lifeless body of our colleague right inside the ambulance."

