13-year-old boy becomes youngest ever to play senior football in the UK

The club defeated Dollingtonstown 6-0 to book a spot in the next round of the Northern Ireland League Cup at Mourneview Park, Lurgan.

Pulse Nigeria

Atherton started the game on the bench before he came on in the second half to become the youngest player to play a competitive match in the UK.

At 13 years and 329 days old, he breaks the record set in 1980 by Eamon Collins of Blackpool, who was 14 years and 322 days old when he set the record on September 9.

Atherton seals a historic night with a massive impact

Not only did the schoolboy make history, but he also showed that he is in the team on merit.

Atherton came on to assist one of the goals to go with his historic and memorable evening in style.