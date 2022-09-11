MLS

Fans call for ex-Real Madrid forward to stop taking penalties

Izuchukwu Akawor
Sports  >  Sports gist

He has perfected the art of missing penalties and some of the supporters have had enough after costly back-to-back misses

Chicharito has missed five (5) of nine (9) penalties for his club.
These are not the best of times for Mexico international striker Javier Hernandez also known as Chicharito.

Chicharito has come under heavy criticism after he missed a penalty for Major League Soccer, MLS, side LA Galaxy.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward missed the spot kick in the 1-1 draw at Nashville.

Chicharito during his time at Real Madrid.
Chicharito during his time at Real Madrid. Pulse Nigeria

With the Galaxy trailing 1-0 courtesy of a first-half strike from Hany Muktar, the 34-year-old was presented with a chance to draw his side level 10 minutes in the second-half.

However, the Nashville goalkeeper, Joe Willis, denied him with a smart low save before former Barcelona playmaker Ricard Puig converted a late penalty to save Galaxy from defeat.

The miss was the second for Chicharito in as many matches, having missed the chance to give Galaxy all three (3) points with a late penalty miss in the 2-2 draw with Sporting KC at home.

He has now missed five (5) of six (6) penalty kicks this season in the Major League Soccer, MLS.

LA, which has a game in hand on both sixth-place Minnesota United FC and seventh-place Real Salt Lake, is in eighth position in the Western Conference table, three points below the playoff line with five matches remaining.

The Mexican has scored 14 goals this season for LA.
The Mexican has scored 14 goals this season for LA. omnisports

The club has drawn four of their last five (5) matches and last kept a clean sheet on August 4, a run of 10 matches.

Following the latest miss, which has once again cost the club dearly, fans have taken to their social media reacts.

Some of them have called for the veteran striker, who has scored 14 goals in 27 appearances this season, to be banned from taking more penalties for the Galaxy.

Nobody has missed more penalties in the MLS since 2010 than Javier Hernandez.
Nobody has missed more penalties in the MLS since 2010 than Javier Hernandez. AFP

No player has a lower conversion rate in the MLS since 2010 than the Mexican forward. He has converted just four (4) of nine (9) penalties, a co conversion rate of 44.4%.

Here are some of the reactions to Chicharito's miss against Nashville.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

