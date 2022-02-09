Chelsea stars show Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Mendy rejoined the Chelsea squad on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. His return to the team was posted on the clubs' official social media handles.

In the video, Mendy is applauded by his Chelsea teammates as he hugs them.

Mendy left Chelsea to represent Senegal at the AFCON back in January.

He played a crucial role as the Teranga Lions of Senegal won their first AFCON title.

Mendy saved two penalties in the shoot-out against Egypt to help his side be victorious.

After the competition was concluded, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) rewarded Mendy for his performance.

Mendy was selected by CAF as the Goalkeeper of the tournament ahead of highly-rated Egyptian shot-stopper Mohamed Abou Gabal known as Gabaski.

Mendy arrived at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join up with his Chelsea teammates.

The reason Mendy arrived in the UAE not their Cobham training base in London is that Chelsea are participating in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea as winners of the Champions League are representing Europe in the competition.

The Blues will take on Saudi Arabian Professional Football League side Al Hilal in a semi-final fixture on Wednesday, February 9.