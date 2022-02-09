Chelsea stars show Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

No goalkeeper was better than Mendy at the AFCON.

Mendy was the best goalkeeper at the AFCON
Mendy was the best goalkeeper at the AFCON

Edouard Mendy has rejoined his Chelsea teammates after helping Senegal win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Recommended articles

Mendy rejoined the Chelsea squad on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. His return to the team was posted on the clubs' official social media handles.

In the video, Mendy is applauded by his Chelsea teammates as he hugs them.

Mendy left Chelsea to represent Senegal at the AFCON back in January.

He played a crucial role as the Teranga Lions of Senegal won their first AFCON title.

Mendy saved two penalties in the shoot-out against Egypt to help his side be victorious.

After the competition was concluded, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) rewarded Mendy for his performance.

Mendy was selected by CAF as the Goalkeeper of the tournament ahead of highly-rated Egyptian shot-stopper Mohamed Abou Gabal known as Gabaski.

Mendy arrived at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join up with his Chelsea teammates.

The reason Mendy arrived in the UAE not their Cobham training base in London is that Chelsea are participating in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea as winners of the Champions League are representing Europe in the competition.

The Blues will take on Saudi Arabian Professional Football League side Al Hilal in a semi-final fixture on Wednesday, February 9.

A victory for Chelsea will set up a final against Brazils and South American representatives Palmeiras scheduled for Saturday, February 12.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'We graduated from ESUT together'- Fans are not sure Silas Nwankwo is 18 after move to Sweden

'We graduated from ESUT together'- Fans are not sure Silas Nwankwo is 18 after move to Sweden

Trending

'We graduated from ESUT together'- Fans are not sure Silas Nwankwo is 18 after move to Sweden

Silas Nwankwo is expected to light up Sweden

Mane, Aboubakar and Mendy scoop AFCON 2021 awards

Check out the AFCON ward winners

'Just like Messi' - Barcelona fans fall in love with Adama Traore after performance against Atletico Madrid

Adama Traore was impressive in his debut for Barcelona

NPFL youngster Silas Nwankwo joins Swedish side Mjällby AIF

Silas Nwankwo is expected to light up Sweden