Chelsea star Aubameyang teams up with Kim Kardashian in Milan [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
Aubameyang shows off style with Kim Kardashian at Dolce and Gabbana event in Milan.

Chelsea star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was in Milan for the 2023 Dolce and Gabbana Spring Summer fashion showcase.

Aubameyang joined Premier League giants Chelsea from La Liga outfit Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

He has yet to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge with his former manager Thomas Tuchel sacked by Todd Boehly and replaced with Graham Potter.

Aubameyang the former captain of Gabon retired from international football and was not on duty during this window of the break.

With no club football available, Aubameyang and his partner traveled from London to Milan for the 2023 Dolce and Gabbana Spring Summer fashion showcase.

While in Milan, Aubameyang met up with American socialite, media personality, and businesswoman Kimberly Noel Kardashian.

Kardashian was in Milan for the 'Ciao Kim' collection by Dolce and Gabbana at the Men's Spring Summer fashion showcase.

Aubameyang took to social media to post pictures of his visit to the summer showcase and his meeting with Kardashian.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Thanks @dolcegabbana & @kimkardashian for having us yesterday night, it was an amazing experience !!🙏🏽📸⚡️#milanofashionweek #ciaokim #dg."

The message by Aubameyang comes after he was beaten and robbed by thieves while at home with his family in Barcelona.

Aubameyang returns to action with Chelsea after the break when they travel to take on London rivals Crystal Palace in their next Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park scheduled for Saturday, October 1, 2022.

