Chelsea fans compare Timo Werner to Bruno Fernandes after FA Cup come back against Luton Town

Luton Town went ahead as early as the second minute through Reece Burke, but Saul Niguez equalized for Chelsea in the 27th minute.

Harry Cornickrestored the lead for Luton Town in the 40th minute as the score was 2-1 at the halftime break.

Timo Werner equalized for Chelsea in the 68th minute while Romelu Lukaku scored what turned out to be the winner in the 78th minute.

Chelsea showed good spirit to fight back and book a place in the next round.

It was also a huge win for Chelsea as current owner since 2003 Roman Abramovich stated before the match that the club is for sale.

It was a morale-boosting win for Chelsea as they lost the Carabao Cup at the weekend on penalties to Liverpool.

The Blues could not have been victorious without German forward Timo Werner.

Since Werner joined Chelsea last season he has struggled to adapt to English footballer.

He scored one goal and created two others and Chelsea fans took to social media to praise the German forward.

The comparison between Werner and Bruno Fernandes dominated the conversation on Twitter.

Chelsea fans stated that Werner was decisive just like Fernandes despite not having his best performance.