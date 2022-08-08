Chelsea celebrate Nigerian Table Tennis star Olajide Omotayo [Photos]

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 Omotayo visited Chelsea's arena Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old star is a Chelsea fan and was part of the Team Nigeria contingent to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK).

While at the Commonwealth Games, Omotayo decided to pay a visit to Chelsea, a team he supports in the Premier League.

Pulse Nigeria

Omotayo at Stamford Bridge

Omotayo could not catch a Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge as they started their Premier League campaign away from home with a 1-0 victory against Everton at Stamford Bridge.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games Silver medalist was given a proper tour of the Stamford Bridge and visited the players dressing room.

Pulse Nigeria

He took to his official Instagram account to narrate his visit to Stamford Bridge.

Along with photos and videos from his visit, Omotayo added a message that said, "Had the privilege to visit Stamford Bridge earlier today , thanks @chelseafc for having me.

Pulse Nigeria

"The experience was amazing , had a lot of fun and also got to know more about the club .. thanks a lot for making this a reality.

"@chelseafc has given a lot of Africans a platform to showcase their God-giving talent and I give them maximum respect for that.

Pulse Nigeria

"I wish @chelseafc all the best this season and I hope to be back soon. Ps: I’m going to drop a reel tonight."