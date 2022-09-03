WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Boring to watch'- Reactions as Chelsea held by West Ham at the Bridge

David Ben
Fans have reacted on social media as Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea came from behind to win West Ham on Saturday.

Social media reactions to Chelsea's 2-1 win over West Ham
Chelsea were hoping to bounce back from their midweek setback against Southampton, having dropped points for the third time this season.

However, Thomas Tuchel's side were able to grind out a 2-1 win against West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, September 3, 2022.

Despite having the majority of possession the Blues failed to play a single shot on target in the first period with David Moyes' men putting in a solid shift in defence to keep the boys in Blue at bay.

Both sides failed to find the back of the net in the first 45 as it remained deadlocked at the break.

Michael Antonio scored West Ham's goal in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea
The breakthrough finally came in the second half after Michael Antonio put the ball at the back of the Chelsea net in a really scrappy fashion.

Chelsea sought to find a response as soon as West Ham scored the opener but the task seemed far from easy on the afternoon.

Eventually, Chelsea roared back into the game after second-half substitute Ben Chilwell, scored a spectacular beauty just five minutes after he came on to level matters at the Bridge.

Kai Havertz put Chelsea ahead in the second half
Chelsea had to dig really deep for a winner and another second-half substitute Kai Havertz scored a brilliant goal in the 88th minute.

It was drama in stoppage time as another half-substitute for West Ham found the equalizer, but after a VAR check his goal was ruled out as Chelsea held on for a hard-fought 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

Following the dramatic win on Saturday, fans have taken to social media to say the same thing about the encounter with rival fans, as well as Chelsea fans, hitting out at the Blues' style of play.

Here are some top reactions below:

David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

