'Check on Iwobi' - Tyrell Malacia's comes under fire over Instagram post following United win against Everton in FA Cup

United got the better of the Toffees after Antony opened the scoring as early as the 4th minute to give the Red Devils the 1-0 lead.

However, the visitors soon roared back into the game after Conor Coady fired home 10 minutes later.

AFP

But United would eventually have the last laugh courtesy of a second half own goal from Coady in the second half, before Marcus Rashford put the game beyond doubt in added time of stoppage time via a well-taken penalty.

The defeat now meant Frank Lampard's men had picked up just one win in their last five games in all competitions.

Fans react to Tyrell Malacia’s ‘controversial’ Instagram post

AFP

The 23-year-old summer signing took to his social media to congratulate his team on their progression to the next round of the FA Cup on Friday night with a post that read:

‘𝑭𝑨 𝑪𝒖𝒑 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒔 📈 Through to the round of 32’ .

However, Malacia’s post included two photos - one of which hasn’t gone down well with some fans on social media.

AFP

The former Feyenoord star posted a photo celebrating a team goal with Marcus Rashford as well as a photo showing himself contesting for the ball with Everton and Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi.

Iwobi would eventually be forced off the pitch after a nasty tackle from the United defender early in the second half.

The Super Eagles star has had a decent season by his standards so far for the Toffees, but is now reportedly set for a two-week spell on the sidelines.

Even though the post was liked by his teammates and Manchester United supporters, some other have hit out at the United defender under the comments section of the post.

One user wrote: 'Bro destroyed his leg and posted it on insta'

Another user wrote: 'Man sent iwobi to the hospital and showing proof of great performance'

While another user wrote: 'Can't believe you posted a picture that sent another player to the hospital. That is very despicable. You'll surely get yours too and it'll be posted.'

Another user also wrote: 'That's humiliating, where is the sportsmanship? You sent someone out prolly for the rest of the season and still post his photo without a lovely words to support him'.

While another one wrote: 'Second slide not necessary. Please sent him a quick recovery message… we are humans'

Alex Iwobi injury update

AFP

Renowned Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana provided an update on the Iwobi's situation via a tweet confirming that the injury was not as bad as feared.

The Tweet read, ''Good news: @alexiwobi of Everton & the Super Eagles will be back in Premier League action after two weeks. Iwobi was badly brought down in the game against Man Utd.

''Results of his scan show things are not as bad as previously thought,''said a source very close to the player.

Everton boss Frank Lampard confirmed the Super Eagle will also have to undergo a scan on Saturday when speaking after the game.