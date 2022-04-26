UCL

'What a game!!' - Reactions as Man City pass 'tricky' first test against Real Madrid in 7-goal thriller

David Ben
Social media reactions following Manchester City's entertaining first-leg win over Real Madrid in the Champions league semi-finals on Tuesday

Social media reactions as Manchester City survive Madrid scare in 7 goal thriller in their semi-final first leg clash on Tuesday night
Manchester City recorded an interesting 4-3 win over Real Madrid at the Etihad stadium, in their first-leg champions league round of 16 encounter on Tuesday night, April 26, 2022.

Manchester City won 4-3 against Real Madrid in their Champions league first-leg semi final clash at the Etihad on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
City got off to a flyer in the first-half, courtesy of a 2nd minute Kevin de Bruyne goal - which now set the record for the fastest goal in the semi-final stages of the Champions league.

Kevin de Bruyne opened the scoring for City against Real Madrid in their Champions league first-leg clash on Tuesday night
City's Belgian maestro will later turn provider nine minutes later to assist the in-form Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus for the Blues' second of the night as Pep Guardiola's men continued to dominate proceedings in the first-half.

Kevin de Bruyne assisted Gabriel Jesus for Manchester City's second goal against Real Madrid on Tuesday night
However, Carlo Ancelotti's men roared back into the game courtesy of yet again, Real Madrid's talismanic striker - Karim Benzema in the 33rd minute.

Karim Benzema continued his fine form this season by pulling one back for Real Madrid against Manchester City in the first-half of their Champions league semi-finals first-leg at the Etihad on Tuesday night
The inevitable 34-year-old striker latched on to a cross from fellow Frenchman and wingback Ferland Mendy to give the Los Blancos a fighting chance as City went into the break with a slender 2-1 lead.

It was more of the same entertainment in the second half, as Phil Foden stretched City's lead in the 55th minute.

Vinicius Jnr scored Real Madrid's second goal in their 3-2 loss against Manchester City on Tuesday night in the Champions league
However, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jnr pulled one back again for the Galacticos, two minutes later after yet another assist from Ferland Mendy to put the scores at 3-2.

Bernardo Silva scored City's fourth of the night against Real Madrid in the Champions league
However, Pep Guardiola's men stretched their lead again through a Bernardo Silva goal in the 74th minute before Madrid responded again after a well taken penalty by Karim Benzema to score his 14th Champions league goal of the season after a handball by City defender Aymeric Laporte in the box.

City were able to hold out for a 4-3 win an entertaining, yet crucial first-leg advantage heading into their final encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Following the entertaining clash at the Etihad on Tuesday night, fans have taken to social media to react to the result.

Here are some of the reactions below:

