Celtic serve Rangers derby day breakfast, thrash Gers to go 5 points clear

Izuchukwu Akawor
Celtic proved why it's the best team in Scotland and updated its Twitter bio after a big win over fiercest rival Rangers in the Old Firm derby.

The Champions of Scotland, Celtic.
Scottish champion Celtic served a derby day masterclass to see of rivals Rangers in the Old firm derby on Saturday.

Celtic was too hot to handle after Liel Abada inspired the Bhoys to a comprehensive 4-0 win over the Gers.

Abada helped himself to a beautiful brace, while Jota added a delicate chip to make it 2-0 in the opening 32 minutes.

Abada extended the lead to 3-0 with his second of the game five minutes from the break before David Turnbull sealed the deal in the second half.

Celtic didn't waste time to update its Twitter bio
Following the win over their rivals and main challenger for the title, Celtic maintained its 100% record this season.

Two-goal hero Liel Abada.
The defending champions have now won six of their opening six games which see them move five (5) points clear of Rangers on the table.

Rangers did try to get back into the game but despite being the dominant side on the ball, Giovanni van Bronckhorst was helpless as his side lost for the first time in nine matches.

Both Celtic and Rangers will now switch attention to the Champions League which kicks off next week.

