Who is Carmilla Cabello? The pop star set to perform in the opening ceremony of the final

The 25-year-old songstress is one of the biggest Latin-American artistes of her generation.

Cabello was born in the Cuban capital of Havana before she moved to Miami, Florida, at the age of six and has been an American citizen since 2008.

Camila Cabello will perform at the UEFA Champions League final ahead of the Liverpool-Real Madrid thriller. Screenshot/Internet Archive

She was a former member of the girl group Fifth Harmony before she eventually went solo in 2016.

Since she left Fifth Harmony, she has released three albums - Camila in 2018, Romance in 2019 and Familia in 2022.

Her first two discographies include two singles that topped charts worldwide (“Havana” and “Señorita” featuring her ex-boyfriend and fellow pop star Shawn Mendes, respectively).

Cabello is a three-time Grammy Award nominee and has amassed nearly 100 awards in her music career.

She has won two Billboard Music Awards: for Chart Achievement in 2018, and a Top Collaboration gong in 2020 for “Señorita”, which she recorded with Canadian singer Shawn Mendes.

Imago

She has also picked up two Latin Grammys, winning Record of the Year and Best Pop Song in 2019 for her collaboration with Alejandro Sanz on the song “Mi Persona Favorita”.