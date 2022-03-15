WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Can't even play for Kano Pillars' - Hilarious reactions as inevitable Harry Maguire is once again 'supervillain' in United's loss

David Ben
Nigerians have yet again unleashed their anger on Manchester United captain Harry Maguire following his performance in the Red devils defeat against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night

Red devils captain Harry Maguire was the centre of premium dragging follwoing United's loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night
Manchester United lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the second-leg of their Champions league round of 16 tie at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, March 15.

Renan Lodi's opener in the the 41st minute as Atletico proved to be the decisive difference as United lost the tie ultimately.

Renan Lodi scored the winner as Atletico knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League on Tuesday
Manchester United lost 2-1 on aggregate against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League
The result mean that the Red devils had been knocked out of the round of 16 stage on a 2-1 aggregate having played out a 1-1 draw earlier at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico defeated Manchester United on Tuesday night in the Champions League
Following United's disappointing exit from the Champions league on Tuesday night, Nigerians have taken to popular social media platform to vent their anger and frustration at Manchester United skipper and defender Harry Maguire.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire
Here are some of the best reactions below:

