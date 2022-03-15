Manchester United lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the second-leg of their Champions league round of 16 tie at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, March 15.
'Can't even play for Kano Pillars' - Hilarious reactions as inevitable Harry Maguire is once again 'supervillain' in United's loss
Nigerians have yet again unleashed their anger on Manchester United captain Harry Maguire following his performance in the Red devils defeat against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night
Renan Lodi's opener in the the 41st minute as Atletico proved to be the decisive difference as United lost the tie ultimately.
The result mean that the Red devils had been knocked out of the round of 16 stage on a 2-1 aggregate having played out a 1-1 draw earlier at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Following United's disappointing exit from the Champions league on Tuesday night, Nigerians have taken to popular social media platform to vent their anger and frustration at Manchester United skipper and defender Harry Maguire.
Here are some of the best reactions below:
