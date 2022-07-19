Calvin Bassey Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Bassey is one of the highly-rated young defenders in European football, having had a breakout season with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League.

He is expected to secure a move to Dutch Eredivisie side Ajax for a fee in the region of €20m during the 2022 summer season.

Calvin Bassey Profile

Full name: Calvin Bassey Ughelumba

Birth date: December 31, 1999

Nationality: Nigerian

Place of birth: Aosta, Italy

Age: 22 years old (as of June 20022)

Current club: Rangers FC

Height: 6ft 1in

Marital status: Single

Parents: Father - Kingsley Ikenna Ughelumba

Salary: £6,400 weekly

Net worth: £736,320

Instagram: @cbasseyy

Twitter: @CalvinBassey

Calvin Bassey Age

Calvin Bassey is 22 years old as of June 2022.

Calvin Bassey Career

Whilst Bassey was born in Italy, his football career started in England at the age of 15 when he joined Leicester City's Academy following a successful trial with the club. He played in the age grades for the Foxes, playing dominant roles in the U18 and U23 sides.

In the summer of 2020, Calvin Bassey joined Scottish Premiership giants Rangers on a free transfer from the Leicester City U23 team. He made his senior debut for Rangers on July 9, 2020, in a 3-0 victory over St. Mirren in the League.

After a less-memorable debut season personally, Bassey came into the limelight during the 2021/22 season. He secured a starting role under Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and never looked back.

The Nigerian international was named in the starting line-up for Rangers for the 2022 UEFA Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt. Bassey was also named in the 2022 Europa League official Team of the Season.

Calvin Bassey Salary and Contract

Bassey is currently under contract at Rangers FC till May 31, 2024. Thus, he has 1 year and 11 months left on his current deal with the Gers.

Calvin Bassey's current salary is estimated to be £6400 per week and £332,800 yearly. With a mooted move to Ajax almost complete, the defender is expected to earn more money soon.

Calvin Bassey Net Worth

Calvin Bassey's Net Worth is estimated to be about £736,320 as of June 2022. The Super Eagles defender has played only two seasons as a senior team player.

Calvin Bassey Girlfriend/Wife

Calvin Bassey is not married so he has no wife. There are also no indications of Calvin Bassey's girlfriend as he has not posted any lady on his social media platforms. So for now, we will assume Calvin Bassey is single.

Calvin Bassey House & Cars

The Rangers' defender is not one to flaunt his personal lifestyle on social media. Thus, we do not have any records of Calvin Bassey's house or cars as of this time.

Calvin Bassey FIFA 22 & PES 22 ratings

Calvin Bassey's FIFA 22 rating is 65. The Rangers left-back is highly ranked for physicality (72) and Pace (72) while he gets a 63 rating for defending.

Also, Calvin Bassey's PES 22 rating is 68. The Super Eagles defender also has a potential of 81 on PES 22.

Bassey's highest attributes on PES 22 are Physical Contact (73) and Speed (72).

Calvin Bassey Social Media

The Super Eagles star has a fairly active profile on social media with Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Calvin Bassey's Twitter handle is @CalvinBassey.

While on Instagram, Calvin Bassey's handle is @cbasseyy.

Calvin Bassey Super Eagles career

Born in Italy and raised in England with Nigerian parents, Calvin Bassey was eligible to represent Italy, England, and Nigeria on the international stage but he chose to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Being just 22 years old, Calvin Bassey is one of the youngest stars in the Super Eagles squad. The Rangers defender was handed his maiden call-up to the Nigerian national team by Augustine Eguavoen in March 2022 ahead of the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Bassey made his debut for the Super Eagles on March 25, 2022, against the Black Stars of Ghana in the first leg of their World Cup qualifiers.

Since then, the Rangers defender has made six (6) appearances for the Super Eagles but he is yet to score a goal.

Calvin Bassey Latest Transfer News

The 22-year-old Nigerian international has been in the news all summer with many sports analysts linking him with moves away from the Ibrox Stadium on the back of his impressive 2021/22 season.

With less than two years left on his contract with Rangers, the Scottish seem to have cashed in on the Nigerian international with a fee of €22m said to be agreed with Ajax for Calvin Bassey's signature.