CAFWCL: Bayelsa Queens to get over N260 million after historic Champions League run

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Prosperity Girls made history in their maiden appearance in the CAFWCL and will take a bite of the cake from Africa's richest women's club competition.

Bayelsa Queens have every reason to celebrate their CAFWCL outing.
Bayelsa Queens have every reason to celebrate their CAFWCL outing.

Nigerian champions Bayelsa Queens are set for a windfall following an impressive outing in the CAF Women's Champions League, CAFWCL.

Bayelsa Queens made history on Saturday after becoming the first Nigerian club to finish on the podium at the CAFWCL.

Bayelsa Queens finished third in their maiden appearance at the CAFWCL Finals.
Bayelsa Queens finished third in their maiden appearance at the CAFWCL Finals.

The Prosperity Girls defeated their Tanzanian counterparts, Simba Queens, 1-0 in the third-place match to finish third in the 2022 edition.

Juliet Sunday scored the only goal of the match in the second half to inspire Bayelsa to the hard-fought victory.

Match-winner Juliet Sunday in a world of her own after scoring the historic goal.
Match-winner Juliet Sunday in a world of her own after scoring the historic goal.

Following their narrow win over Simba Queens in the third-place playoff, the Queens will return to Nigeria with bronze medals on their necks.

It is the first time a Nigerian club will achieve the feat, with Bayelsa doing so in their maiden appearance in the CAF competition.

Bayelsa Queens are the first Nigerian club to get this far in the CAFWCL.
Bayelsa Queens are the first Nigerian club to get this far in the CAFWCL.

For their gallant efforts against Simba, Nigeria's Bayelsa Queens will receive $150, 000 for taking home the bronze medal.

The Prosperity Girls had already secured a bigger paycheque of $200, 000 for making it to the semi-finals where they eventually lost narrowly to ASFAR Morocco.

The CAF Women's Champions League is the richest Women's Club competition in Africa and Bayelsa Queens are the first Nigerian club to get a share of the cake.

