CAFWCL: Bayelsa Queens to get over N260 million after historic Champions League run

Bayelsa Queens made history on Saturday after becoming the first Nigerian club to finish on the podium at the CAFWCL.

The Prosperity Girls defeated their Tanzanian counterparts, Simba Queens, 1-0 in the third-place match to finish third in the 2022 edition.

Juliet Sunday scored the only goal of the match in the second half to inspire Bayelsa to the hard-fought victory.

Bayelsa to get $350k as prize money

Following their narrow win over Simba Queens in the third-place playoff, the Queens will return to Nigeria with bronze medals on their necks.

It is the first time a Nigerian club will achieve the feat, with Bayelsa doing so in their maiden appearance in the CAF competition.

For their gallant efforts against Simba, Nigeria's Bayelsa Queens will receive $150, 000 for taking home the bronze medal.

The Prosperity Girls had already secured a bigger paycheque of $200, 000 for making it to the semi-finals where they eventually lost narrowly to ASFAR Morocco.